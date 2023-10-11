After giving us a weird yet intriguing premiere episode, Undead Unluck will release Episode 2 very soon, and here’s all the details you should know.

Undead Unluck is a new anime series that was trending as soon it came with its first episode last week. Well, that’s not surprising because the series has a unique concept and beautifully created main characters that deserve to be acknowledged.

Besides that, one thing that added to the premiere episode’s success was the reference to another popular romance-themed series, Kimi Ni Todoke. There were also several comments from fans saying they felt they’re watching the initial seasons of My Hero Academia and looking at the Undead guy gave them the vibe of One Piece’s Zoro with grey hair.

The hype made us believe that you must be excited for the next episode. Well, if yes, you can scroll down to find out the release details of the second episode and a recap of the previous episode.

Undead Unluck Episode 2: Release date and time

Undead Unluck Episode 2 will be released on Saturday, October 14, at 1:28am JST. For International fans, the anime series will be released on Hulu on Friday, October 13, at the following timings:

9:23am PDT

10:23am Mountain Time

11:23am CDT

12:23pm EDT

5:23pm BST

6:23pm European Time

9:53pm IST

What happened previously on Undead Unluck?

Undead Unluck started by showing a clip from Kimi Ni Todoke, which obviously confused us. But soon, we got clarity when we saw the main character of Undead Unluck, Fuuko Izumo, reading the manga of Kimi Ni Todoke as it’s her favorite. After reading the last page of the manga, Fuuko says that now, she is ready to die. When she was about to jump off the platform, she was interrupted by Andy.

Fuuko tells him about her unluck ability; she also tells her the tragic story of her parents. Andy finds it interesting, so he decides to stick with her. The undead boy touches Fuuko several times, but his regenerative abilities act as the savior whenever her unluck hits him.

Later, when the duo goes to Andy’s hideout, they are attacked by a group of baddies. Initially, they catch our main protagonists, but Fuuko comes up with a brilliant plan and smashes them all with the help of Andy.

