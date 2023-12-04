Ishura: Everything we know so far

The release date of the action-fantasy light novel series Ishura is right around the corner. Here is everything you need to know ahead of its debut.

The anime adaptation of Keiso’s light novel series Ishura was first announced back in February 2023. But we’ve finally had some major updates, including its release date, international streaming platforms and official cast list.

Shonen is the most dominant anime genre at the moment. And, filled with dragons, demons, demigods and bloody battles, Ishura will fit right in with other beloved shonen series.

So, if you’re a fan of the novels or you’re looking for your next action-fantasy binge watch, then here is everything you need to know about the upcoming anime adaptation of Ishura.

Ishura will officially debut in Japan on January 3, 2024.

On December 3, Ishura’s official X/Twitter page announced that the anime would begin broadcasting on January 3, alongside the tagline: “Everyone is the strongest. Everyone is a champion. Only one is the true hero.”

It’s also been confirmed that it will exclusively stream internationally on Disney+ on the same day, except from the US, where it will be available on Hulu.

Ishura plot

Set in a fantasy world where the Demon King has just died, a host of demigods now have to battle it out to become the One True Hero. But it’s not going to be easy.

The competitors include a master fencer who can take out an opponent with a single glance, a lancer so fast they can break the sound barrier, a wyvern rogue who fights with three weapons at once, an all-powerful wizard who can make his every thought come true, and an assassin who can deal instant death.

Over the course of Keiso and Kureta’s series, fans can expect to watch all these champions to pursue challenges against formidable foes and battle each other to determine who is the mightiest hero of them all. Let the battle commence.

Ishura cast and production crew

With some well-known voices, including Attack On Titan’s Yuki Kaji, appearing in the cast, this anime is one you’ll definitely not want to miss.

The official cast for Ishura is as follows:

Hoshihase Ars voiced by Jun Fukuyama

Seijaku Naru Hargend voiced by Akio Otshuka

Tooi Kajizume no Yuno voiced by Reina Ueda

Yanagi no Tsurugi no Sojiro voiced by Yuki Kaji

Sekki no Tsubasa Legnezi voiced by Showtaro Morikubo

Seiten no Kate voiced by Sora Amamiya

Kasasagi no Dakai voiced by Soichiro Hoshi

Sekai Shi no Kia voiced by Aoi Yuki

Akai Shisen no Erea voiced by Mamiko Noto

Rankai Ryoreki Nihiro voiced by Rie Takahashi

Lana the Moon Tempest voiced by Yumiri Hanamori

Higuare the Pelagic voiced by Tomokazu Sugita

Shalk the Sound Slicer voiced by Koichi Yamadera

Produced by animation studio Passione, Rokka no Yuusha’s Takeo Takahashi is the chief director, with FLCL Progressive’s Yuki Ogawa as the director and Hironori Aoyagi, Takuya Asaoka, Fujiaki Asari and Takahiro Majima as their assistant directors. The series composer is Kenta Ihara, character designers are Yoko Kikuchi ANd Yuka Takashina, the music composer is Masahiro Tokuda, and Takatoshi Himano is the sound director.

On October 26, the official opening theme song Shura ni Otoshite by sajou no hana was also revealed.

Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Ishura was released back in July 2023.

The full length trailer for the upcoming anime featured the first insight into the fantasy world, with dragons, ninja battles, damsels in distress and epic fight scenes, with fans on Reddit already praising the released visuals.

So, are you ready for the battle of the decade?

With the anime’s debut only a month away, check out some of our other anime coverage here. You can also sign up for Disney+ here and Hulu here.

