Crunchyroll is sharing 20 free anime shows for the Halloween season on October 1, which anybody can watch completely free, here’s how.

As of October 1, anime fans are able to watch 20 anime shows completely free on the streaming service as part of their Crunchyroll Halloween Anime Collection.

The anime streaming giant has specially selected shows that are supernatural and horror-themed ready for the spooky season.

The handpicked shows range from classics such as Hellsing and Higurashi When They Cry, to newly released hit releases of Zombie Land Saga and Hell’s Paradise.

Here’s how you can watch them completely free and the full breakdown of all the anime shows within the collection.

How to watch Crunchyroll’s Halloween Anime Collection for free

To watch all the Crunchyroll anime shows for free, you will just need to have registered for a Crunchyroll account, which you can do for free and will only take a few minutes via their website.

You will not need to pay for any subscription memberships, and as long as you have a free user account registered, you will be able to log in and access the anime completely free.

The only downside is that a few adverts will be displayed while watching, whereas paid memberships feature no adverts.

All 20 Crunchyroll Halloween Anime Collection shows

See below the full list of all 20 anime shows you can access for free on October 1st (availability may vary by region):

Blood Blockade Battlefront

Blue Exorcist

Corpse Princess: Shikabane Hime

Deadman Wonderland

Ghost Hunt

Hell’s Paradise

Hellsing

Hellsing Ultimate

Higurashi: When They Cry – GOU

How to Keep a Mummy

Is this a Zombie?

Junji Ito Collection

Kemono Jihen

Mieruko-chan

The Case Study of Vanitas

The Vampire Dies in No Time

Toilet-bound Hanako-kun

Tokyo Ghoul

Trinity Blood

ZOMBIE LAND SAGA

With 20 spooky anime shows being released, you should have more than enough Halloween anime to get stuck into.

