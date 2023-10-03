Netflix’s Pluto anime: Release date, trailer & more

Pluto is the next major anime coming to Netflix, bringing Naoki Urasawa’s dark and gritty reimagining of Astro Boy to screens all over the globe. Here’s everything we know about it, including its release date, trailers, and more.

Pluto is garnering hype all across the anime community as the next major show to come from famed mangaka Naoki Urasawa, best known for his incredibly popular manga-turned-anime Monster.

In true Urasawa fashion, the comparatively upbeat world of Astro Boy takes a dark turn involving a serial killer and serious philosophical questions like, “What really makes us human?”

Urusawa’s Pluto manga was first published in 2003 and continued until its conclusion in 2009. Now, over ten years after its completion, it’s getting an anime adaptation exclusively via Netflix. Here’s everything we know about it so far.

Netflix Pluto is a gritty re-imagining of Astro Boy’s ‘Greatest Robot on Earth’ arc.

What is the Pluto anime about?

Pluto is set in the world of Astro Boy, following robotic detective Gesicht as he works to uncover the mystery behind a series of murders involving both robot and human victims — all with the same calling card.

An official synopsis can be found below, provided by the official Netflix Anime YouTube channel:

“A murder occurs in an orderly world where robots are unable to kill humans. The robotic Europol investigator Gesicht takes the case, but the mystery deepens when he finds no trace of a human at the scene of the crime.”

“As he pursues the truth, Gesicht uncovers the most evil manifestation of hate that history ever seen, one that is bent on bringing destruction to the world…”

Is Pluto related to Astro Boy?

Yes, Pluto is set in the world of Astro Boy, the famous manga penned by the ‘father of manga’ Osamu Tezuka. Pluto is a dark reimagining of the series by Monster author Naoki Urasawa, taking place during Astro Boy’s ‘The Greatest Robot on Earth’ arc.

Where to watch Pluto anime

Fans can watch Pluto exclusively on Netflix. No other streaming services have been announced to broadcast the anime at this time.

When does Pluto come out on Netflix?

Pluto will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Pluto trailers

Thus far, there are two official trailers for the Pluto anime — the first of which was released in July.

On October 3, 2023, a second trailer was released for the anime, giving viewers a better look at what they can expect from the show.

How many episodes are in Netflix’s Pluto anime?

Thus far, Netflix has confirmed eight episodes for the Pluto anime series.

Pluto anime cast

Pluto’s cast includes a ton of top-tier voice actors, many of whom have become staples in popular anime series. You can view the entire cast below:

Shinshû Fuji as Gesicht

Toshihiko Seki as Pluto

Yôko Hikasa as Atom

Minori Suzuki as Uran

Michio Hazama as Duncan

Eizô Tsuda as Dr. Tenma

Mamoru Miyano as Epsilon

Romi Park as Helena

Kôichi Yamadera as North No. 2

Rikiya Koyama as Hercules

Toshio Furukawa as Professor Ochanomizu

Hiroki Yasumoto as Mont Blanc

Hideyuki Tanaka as Brau- 1589

Ken’yû Horiuchi as President Alexander

Hidenobu Kiuchi as Brando

That's everything we know about Netflix's Pluto anime.

