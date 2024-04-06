Haikyu!! creator celebrates anime’s tenth anniversary, and fans are in shock

It’s been ten years since Haikyu!! anime was released and fans are in shock. Haikyu!! creator released a celebratory message for fans to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the anime.

One of the most influential sports manga of all time, Haikyu!! got its anime adaptation in 2014. Since the anime’s debut, it has seen exceptional critical acclaim from anime viewers all over the world and is frequently considered as one of the greatest sports anime of all time.

Haikyu!! manga was finished in 2020 after successfully running for eight years. The anime continues, having four successful seasons and recently releasing a new record-breaking movie, titled Haikyu!! Movie: Battle of the Garbage Dump, in Japan. There will be more from the anime to come in the future.

On the special occasion of the tenth anniversary of the anime, Haikyu!! creator Haruichi Furudate released a congratulatory message. Their message says, “Haikyu!! anime is celebrating its 10th anniversary!! I think a ton of people have discovered the charm of volleyball thanks to the anime. I’m thankful..! The anime is still ongoing, and I’m looking forward to seeing the continuation!!”

The creator has also revealed a special illustration of the series’ protagonist, Shoyo Hinata, to celebrate the anime’s milestone anniversary. Along with this, there is also a tenth anniversary project planned for Haikyu!! TV anime. The project includes the special key visuals of the anime, a special “All Senses Exhibition” that will be held in July, and new merchandise of the characters. The new illustration of Hinata is also part of the anniversary project.

Fans are expressing their appreciation for Haikyu!! and their shock at how long it has been since the anime has been released. Despite debuting a decade ago, the series still boasts a huge popularity, evident by the staggering number it earned on the box office with its newest anime movie.

“10 years??? Sh*t, I’m old,” said a fan on X while another expressed their appreciation for the anime with “10 years, what a feat.”

A fan shared the anime’s influence on them with a very heartwarming message, “Man. Haikyu! brought me out of one of my darkest places and it has a special place in my heart. Even named my dog after Hinata Shoyo.”

Along with the creator of the manga and the creative people behind the anime, fans all over the world are celebrating the Haikyu!! anime’s tenth anniversary.