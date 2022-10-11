Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 review: Anya finally gets her hero moment

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 continues the adventure introduced in the first episode, building on plot elements and teasing the inevitable climax to come.

Spy x Family Season 2 has been off to a great start, with the first episode starting the season off running. The plot points continue in Spy x Family Season 2 episode 2, with the immediate threat of world war looming over the horizon.

The Forger family unknowingly bonds and cooperates to deal with the various dangers, with Anya at the center of this arc.

To watch Spy x Family season 2 episode 2, check out Crunchyroll.

Anya and Yor’s mother-daughter relationship develops

Family dynamics are one of the biggest appealing factors for Spy x Family. In Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2, Anya and Yor grow even closer after Yor saves her stepdaughter from being abducted by terrorists at the beginning of the episode.

Yor enters the scene incredibly angry, threatening the terrorists who she believes to be perverted kidnappers. Though there’s a huge misunderstanding, since Yor lacks knowledge of the national threats of terrorism, she shows up when needed – rescuing Anya from the clutches of evil.

This scene showcases Yor’s parental instincts, which she has been unknowingly developing while trying to please the rest of the Forger family.

After being rescued, Anya apologizes sincerely to Yor for running off. She realizes she would have been in a terrible circumstance if not for Yor’s interference, displaying Anya’s maturity.

Anya is the main hero for Spy x Family season 2 episode 2

Previously in Season 1, Anya first displayed her heroism by saving a drowning child’s life. But she did so by relying on Loid. For Season 2 Episode 2, she saves Loid’s life, and therefore the world. This showcases her character development and independent impact on the story.

Though she receives help from Yor and the telepathic dog throughout her adventure, this arc is very much led by Anya. Her novel and fast-paced problem-solving during dire circumstances avoid guaranteed world war, making her the main hero for Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2.

After Anya saves the day, Loid takes over the responsibility of being hero – chasing after the villain around. But Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 ends before the climax, which will likely occur in the following episode.