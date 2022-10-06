Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 review: Family, crime, and comedic gold

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Spy x Family Season 2 is here, and starting off with a bang – the first episode of the new season sets high standards for the series moving forward.

The second season of Spy x Family is here, only a couple of months after season 1’s debut. As a series, Spy x Family went viral, gaining massive popularity and creating excitement around the show’s progress.

Episode 1 of the new season starts off running, building upon the foundation set by the first season. Animation quality has increased, and the studio seems to have grown comfortable with the pacing and execution of the plot, showcased by season two’s first episode.

Without further ado let’s jump into the review. A slight spoiler warning below for Spy x Family!

Spy x Family season 2 starts off running

After a short recap sharing the base plot of the anime, Spy x Family begins right where it left off – barely missing a beat. Those familiar with the abrupt ending of Season 1 will be delighted to continue watching the adventures of the Forger family, while those new to the series will understand enough contextually to enjoy the new arc and season as well.

The musical opening showcases the family simply enjoying their days – very fitting for a slice-of-life style anime. There are no flashy colors spewing or overly ambitious symbolic motifs. Instead, the opening is rather calm, displaying gorgeous scenic settings which help showcase the characters in their element.

After the opening, episode 1 quickly picks up. Loid Forger is looking to buy Anya a dog to reward her for acquiring her first Stella. For those unaware, Stellas are stars given to students at the prodigious Eden Academy to reward exemplary accomplishments. Exact story plots proceeding will be omitted to avoid heavy spoilers.

The search for a dog then becomes an entire adventure, introducing various plot points and drastically pushing the pace of the story forward. As with most Spy x Family predicaments, the problem spirals out of control before resolving after the interference of the Forger family. This animated series is most enjoyable during these moments, where multiple elements juggle perfectly in the air. And it’s this very recipe that made Season 1 so delightful to watch.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 1 improves upon this recipe, adding more enjoyable variables without oversaturating the story.

The new season teases what is to come

Animations are cleaner than before, and the pacing doesn’t blatantly stall for time, an issue that plagues many manga-based animated series. The manga source material honestly has a sizeable head start, so there’s little worry about catching up and running out of content.

As for Season 2 episode 1 itself, the introduction of new plot points and characters increases the dynamic variables involved in the Forger family’s adventures. The complexity of the situation seems to only be escalating as the anime progresses, which keeps the story fresh and exciting for viewers.

For more episode 1 reviews, check out Dexerto’s review on Mob Psycho season 3 episode 1.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 2 will premier on Crunchyroll on October 8.