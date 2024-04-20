Is Spy x Family Code: White streaming? How to watch the anime movie

Spy x Family Code: White has arrived, bringing Loid and his adopted family to the big screen, but where else can you watch it?

Spy x Family Code: White is one of the more anticipated anime movies in 2024, promising a feature-length adventure based on the fan-favorite series.

Spy x Family Code: White lives up to the hype — you can check out our Spy x Family Code: White review for why — but a staggered release might have you wondering where and when you can catch the anime movie.

The good news is, if you live in the US, you’ll be among the first audiences who get a chance to see the Forger family take over cinemas. Other territories will be waiting, but not long, as the release rollout occurs over a period of a week. Of course, you may want to watch the movie at home, too — we have all the details you need for either plan below.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How can you watch Spy x Family Code: White?

You can only see Spy X Family Code: White in theatres. At time of writing, the film is in cinemas in the US, and will reach UK screens on April 26, 2024.

The movie opens in mainland Europe, New Zealand, Australia, Central America, South America, and more in the run up to April 26. The global release includes major cinema chains, meaning you should be able to find a showing near you with relative ease.

Can you stream Spy x Family Code: White?

No, you can’t stream Spy x Family Code: White at present — once the theatrical release has finished, the film will move onto a streaming platform, most likely Crunchyroll.

Article continues after ad

However, there’s no timeline for that just yet. For now, if you want to see the Forger family’s cinematic adventure as soon as possible, you need to get to a movie theater.

Is Spy x Family Code: White on Netflix?

Spy x Family Code: White isn’t on Netflix, but it could be in the future.

Article continues after ad

The first two seasons of the anime show are available on the service as of now, so there’s potential for the film to arrive at some point. Watch this space.

For other major releases, check out our guides to Demon Slayer Season 4 and My Hero Academia Season 7, as well as our upcoming anime list.