New anime movie earns one of the best Rotten Tomatoes scores of 2024

Anthony McGlynn
Yor in Spy x Family Code: White© 2023 SPY x FAMILY The Movie Project © Tatsuya Endo/Shueisha

Spy x Family Code: White has begun opening worldwide, and the Forger family’s big screen vacation has garnered a massive response from critics and audiences.

In Spy x Family Code: White, the anime show goes feature-length for that most treacherous of assignments: a family holiday. Loid, father and spy, takes everyone to a small, frosty town called Frigis, to find special ingredients for a cake Anya needs to make at school. One thing leads to another and suddenly world peace hangs in the balance.

Classic! Our Spy x Family Code: White review goes over why you should watch the anime movie, and we aren’t alone in our adoration. At time of writing, Spy x Family Code: White has garnered a huge 96% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes.

That comfortably places the film within the upper echelon of movies released in 2024 so far. It’s higher than Dune 2, Civil War, the Oscar-winning The Zone of Interest, Poor Things, and Challengers, among many others.

An impressive tally as Spy x Family Code: White begins to reach fans globally. After a strong run in Japan, where it’s the seventh highest-grossing movie of the year, the picture opened in the US on April 19, with other territories around the world getting to see it within the week after.

UK fans can see it on April 26. If you’re giddy for some espionage in the meantime, we have a list of the best anime like Spy x Family for just that.

