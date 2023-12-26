Spy x Family Code: White debuts at #1 in Japan box office

Spy x Family’s year has come to a terrific end, with the debut of its first full-length feature film.

Spy x Family Code: White, the first feature film from the Spy x Family franchise, debuted at #1 in the Japanese Box Office in its opening weekend.

Premiering on December 22, 2023, the film managed to surpass 1bn yen ($8.6mn USD) over the three-day Christmas weekend. This makes it the third highest among Japanese anime films released in 2023, behind Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine (3bn yen) and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron (1.6bn yen).

Based on the hit manga and anime series, this original film has proved popular with Spy x Family fans. So, let’s take a closer look.

What’s Spy x Family Code: White about?

Supervised by the manga creator Tatsuya Endo and co-produced by WIT Studio and CloverWorks, the Spy x Family film follows the premise of the original series. Crunchyroll, which will screen the new film internationally in 2024 describes the story as follows:

“He’s a spy. She’s an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them.”

The film debuted at the perfect time, as it takes place under the guise of a weekend winter getaway. It continues Loid Forger’s current mission called Operation Strix. But, of course, things can never be too easy for him as his adopted daughter Anya accidentally gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace. Can Loid stop them before it’s too late?

The fan reactions are in

Spy x Family Code: White topped the Japanese Box Office charts for the Christmas weekend, ahead of Disney’s Wish, a live-action adaptation of I Wish I Could Meet You Again on the Hill Where That Flower Blooms, and Hollywood Blockbuster Wonka.

With an IMDb rating of 9.4/10 from a total of 72 reviews at the time of this article’s writing, things look like they’ll be getting bigger and better for the Spy x Family franchise.

“The movie was cute and light fun!” wrote one review on December 23. Emphasizing that it “captures most of the spirit of the show” although it doesn’t have as much “of the funny slice-of-life and school life stuff.”

Designed as a stand-alone film, meaning that you don’t need to be up-to-date with the series to enjoy it. Fans have stated on Reddit that the film is a “rollercoaster of action and comedy“.

You can find out more about how to watch Spy x Family in your country here.

