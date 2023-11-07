Spy x Family Code: White – Release date, trailer, cast & more

The Forgers head to the big screen in Spy x Family Code: White. As the countdown begins, here’s everything you need to know

Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family took the anime world by storm when it first blasted onto our screens in April 2022. Its action-packed second season, which began airing in October 2023, quickly followed.

But the fun is not over yet! Good news awaits Forger fans everywhere, as the comically badass family will make their big screen debut in Japan on December 22 in Spy x Family Code: White.

And that is not all! So, here’s everything you need to know about the next leg of the Forger family’s comically adorable adventures in the upcoming anime movie.

Spy x Family Code: White international release

On November 6, Crunchyroll announced that they acquired select global theatrical rights to the upcoming Spy x Family movie.

Thanks to Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment, the Spy x Family Code: White will hit North American theaters in 2024. It will be available in both Japanese with English subtitles and dubbed in English.

In addition to the North American rights, Crunchyroll has also acquired the rights for Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, and select countries in Europe, including Austria, France, Germany and Spain.

Is there a trailer for Spy x Family Code: White?

With less than two months to go, the Spy x Family official website has been regularly releasing new information, including an official trailer with a sneak peak of what’s to come.

The 90-second trailer opens to a nail-biting start, with Anya clutching a (toy) gun, teasing fans that it will be jam packed with the same family-adventure-suspense which won our hearts in season 1. Alongside the characters we know and love from the TV series, it shows a glimpse of the main villains, Dmitri (Tomoya Nakamure) and Luca (Kento Kaku), Loid and Yor in action, and little Anya swallowing a mysterious piece of chocolate during their family holiday (just like a normal girl).

It also features the movie’s catchy theme song ‘SOULSOUP’ by Official HIGE DANdism – the band which also performed the first season’s opening theme ‘Mixed Nuts’. And that’s not all!

Spy x Family Code: White’s current visuals

Much to fans’ delight, the Spy x Family official website has been regularly releasing new updates. Including the official poster on October 30, and a visual on October 26 which unveiled more information about Spy x Family Code: White. The movie will be available on IMAX! Which means that fans can be further immersed in the spy family’s adventures over the holiday season.

The visual, which features main character Anya Forger (portrayed by Atsumi Tanezaki) with a serious expression displaying her telepathic powers, has left fans even more curious into what the movie will hold for the Spy x Family universe.

Spy x Family Code: White’s character posters

On November 2, the anime’s official website also released official character posters for each character of the Forger family – including their beloved pet Bond.

Check them out below:

What else do we know about Spy x Family Code: White?

In June 2023, the official Spy x Family website released its first tantalizing teaser visual that hinted at the return of all our favorite characters: Anya, Yor (Saori Hayami), Loid (Takuya Eguchi), and, of course, the lovable family dog, Bond. Alongside a tagline that translates to: “Save the world on an exciting family vacation!”

Wit Studio and CloverWorks will produce the movie (just like the anime), and Kazuhiro Furihashi will return as director. So, fans can be assured it will capture the same magic as the TV series. And while we don’t have many more details, we can be sure that it’ll be unlike any family vacation we’ve experienced before.

On top of this, the official Spy x Family website also announced that they will set up character-specific standees for the Forger family in Japanese theaters starting from November 3. This means that when fans pass by, they’ll be able to hear the voices of each character with more details from the film, adding to the anticipation. Are you excited yet?

If you want to know more about the Spy x Family anime (or simply can’t wait until the movie is released), you can watch Seasons 1 and 2 on Crunchyroll.

