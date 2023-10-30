Spy x Family gripped the anime world when it debuted in 2022. From pure espionage thrillers to quirky family dramas, here are 10 similar series to watch.

Spy x Family’s unique blend of action, comedy and heart-warming family dynamics firmly cemented the series in the hearts of fans.

But if you’ve finished watching (and rewatching) the series, and are seeking a new anime with a similar charm, then look no further.

Here are 10 anime series to watch if you loved Spy x Family. We’re sure you won’t be disappointed.

10 anime to watch if you loved Spy x Family

Whether you’re looking for pure espionage, family dynamics, humor or a slice-of-life story, you’re sure to find something you enjoy on this list.

1. Joker Game

For those seeking a more mature spy experience, Joker Game is the perfect choice.

Set in the years before World War II, this 2016 series follows Lt. Colonel Yuuki and spies of D Agency – a special intelligence service dedicated to espionage.

Based on the novel series by Koji Yanagi of the same name, it also has several manga adaptations and a live-action film to keep you entertained for hours and hours. With its attention to detail, character development, and anthology-style storytelling, Joker Game offers a compelling spy story we’re sure you’ll love.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

2. Hinamatsuri

Hinamatsuri is essentially an anime about a yakuza member, Yoshifumi, who unexpectedly has to take care of a young girl with supernatural powers (a little like Anya). Together they form a strange, yet somehow mutually beneficial partnership.

Just like Spy x Family, this 2018 anime explores the dynamics of an unconventional family that’s been thrust together. However, it also has some significant differences in tone. As Yoshifumi learns to become a father figure, he also has to deal with other supernatural girls whose only mission is to terminate her.

However, filled with humor and heart-warming moments, Hinamatsuri is an entertaining watch that’s possibly the most similar to Spy x Family.

Available to stream: Funimation

3. Full Metal Panic

Spy x Family offers a comedic, yet relatable, look at life as an undercover spy. Full Metal Panic, however, offers an even more accurate depiction with plenty of action and suspense.

The story follows main character Sousuke Sagara, a super spy focused on stopping the next terrorist attack. However, his mission has an unexpected twist. He’s enrolled in a high school to protect a student called Kaname Chidori from harm.

Combining a slice-of-life anime with high-stakes adventure, this genius series is perfect for you if your favourite Spy x Family character is Loid Forger.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll and Hulu

4. Kakushigoto

Although Kakushigoto isn’t about spies, its unique portrayal of a father-daughter relationship landed it a spot on this list.

In this series, viewers are immersed in the lives of Kakushi Gotou and his daughter Hime. And like Spy x Family, both have aspects of their lives that they’d rather keep from one another.

However, unlike Spy x Family, Kakushi isn’t a spy. Instead he’s an erotic manga artist. But regardless of his profession, hilarious moment ensue. So, if you enjoyed this type of family dynamic, then this anime could be the one for you.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

5. Bunny Drop

One of the most entertaining aspects of Spy x Family is the antics of the Forger family together. While initially thrust together by circumstances out of their control, they grow to love and care for one another in a way families are supposed to. So if you loved this part of the show, then Bunny Drop is for you.

This touching series is all about the bond that develops between a father and his daughter. The story revolves around Daikichi Kawachi, who takes in the illegitimate daughter of his grandfather.

Although this slice-of-life anime isn’t a comedy or action series, it is a must-watch for anyone who enjoyed the father-daughter dynamics that Spy x Family presented.

Available to stream: Amazon Prime Video

6. Darker Than Black

Don’t be fooled by Darker Than Black’s sinister world of super-powered characters – it’s really an espionage thriller at its core.

The story follows Hei, an incredibly successful “assassin for hire”. However, Hei is beginning to doubt the morality of his profession and agents who start to have second thoughts about their missions, are considered a liability by the organizations they work for. Can Hei find a way to survive?

Darker Than Black addresses the same issues Loid and Yor learn to deal with in Spy x Family. Namely, how far they are willing to take their missions at the expense of the people they care about. So why not give this anime a try? You might fall in love with it as hard as you fell for Spy x Family.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

7. Night Raid 1931

Do you prefer period pieces over dystopian thrillers? Then Night Raid 1931 might be more for you.

This historical anime explores the work of the small spy agency known as Sakurai Kikan, that’s tasked with keeping tensions between the East and the West from boiling over.

On the one hand, like Joker Game, this anime presents a more realistic and fascinating spy environment than some of the other picks on this list. On the other hand, the fact that many of its agents make use of supernatural powers adds a decidedly Spy x Family tweak, which makes it the perfect example of a superhero spy story.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

8. Lycoris Recoil

What if Loid, Yor and Anya confessed their secrets from the get-go and decided to start their own firm? Well, you’d get Lycoris Recoil.

This fascinating anime follows the story of Takina Inoue, a master spy assassin belonging to a secret organization known as Direct Attack. However, one day, she makes a poor decision that leads to her losing her job with an elite group of all-girl spies called Lycoris. But, as she soon finds out, there’s more to life than working for a spy agency.

Lycoris Recoil explores the next chapter in an elite spy’s life when their original profession doesn’t work out – especially when there’s a lot of undercover work out there for people with the exact same skillset required to be a super spy.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

9. Poco’s Udon World

Poco’s Udon World revolves around the life of Souta Tawara, a web designer living in Tokyo. Frustrated with his relatively normal and mundane life, Souta decides to visit his hometown and reconnect with his family.

However, nothing is as he expected. Souta finds out that his parents are no longer around, their restaurant has also gone out of business, and on top of all this, he also finds a strange young boy living in their close-downed business. And it doesn’t stop there. This boy turns out to be a shape-shifting tanuki that Souta adopts and names Poco.

Prepare to be entertained in this hilarious and heart-warming anime, with a unique father and adoptive son relationship, and character development that’s on par with Spy x Family.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

10. The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting

Finally on our list is The Yakuza’s Guide to Babysitting.

Follow violent yakuza enforcer, Tooru Kirishima as he’s tasked with taking care of his boss’s daughter, Yaeka Sakuragi. At first glance, its a pairing just as mismatched as Loid and Anya, but the story quickly develops a wholesome dynamic.

This series combines the unlikely pairing of a yakuza member and a child, much like the unique dynamics in Spy x Family. And therefore is a must-watch for anyone who enjoys action, comedy and drama.

Available to stream: Crunchyroll

Each of these anime series offers a different take on the themes present in Spy x Family. So, whether you’re looking for action, humor or family drama, make sure you don’t miss out on these fantastic anime series.

