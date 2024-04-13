Solo Leveling star actually added anime’s iconic line

There are always some changes between anime and the source material, and it turns out actor Aleks Le actually provided one for Solo Leveling.

The Solo Leveling manhwa contains plenty of epic moments. You have “Arise“, and Cerberus, and all the fights Sung Jinwoo pushes through. The anime show heightened all of these, through awesome animation and some tight scripting.

In a Tiktok, Le revealed that he took some artistic license during a scene, adding a line that makes the whole situation even more epic. “Peep this,” he states, before playing the battle against Igris.

Sung Jinwoo analyzes the standoff thus: “He’s tougher than I though. Still, different beasts have different weaknesses, so if a weapon’s not effective, I’ll just switch things up. Let’s throw hands.”

It’s a lovely bit of commentary from Jinwoo, giving us a play-by-play that shows just how much he’s learning about handling higher-level dungeons. As Le points out after, he wrote it, pointing it out to challenge negative comments about what voice actors contribute to dubbing.

Of course, even before looking at contributions like this, voice actors put in a huge amount of work to bring the best anime to life. They bring out the substance and personality of the heroes and villains, making sure jokes land and epic speeches are everything they should be.

The fact that Le is also this good a writer just makes clear how much of an asset he is to Solo Leveling. Long may his career continue.