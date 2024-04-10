Solo Leveling anime can fix the “biggest misuse” of certain characters

Solo Leveling’s anime has been a strong adaptation of the manwha so far, making updates and changes as needed. Certain characters may need more elaborate treatment, as they were underserved by creator Chugong.

Solo Leveling contains a large number of side characters across all the hunters in the anime show. Some are allies to Sung Jinwoo, some are rivals, and some are outright enemies.

Fans have been discussing those who never got enough time to shine, with short arcs and brief appearances. A few even suffer the embarrassment of being killed off-screen, something A-1 Pictures could rectify.

In a thread on Reddit, a user kicks off by pointing out that Christopher Reed, an American National Level Hunter, is a prime example. He’s cool and powerful, but then gets wiped out by monarchs and given an death off the page.

It’s a disappointment, and others agree. “If you think he has wasted potential here, wait till he gets offscreened for the second time in Ragnarok,” adds a commenter.

Others get mentioned as well. “Liu Zhigang was more of a misuse imo. He was teased as if he was just as strong as Thomas but ended up doing nothing for the whole series,” says another user.

Liu and Thomas are also National Level Hunters – ones whose power rivals that of an entire country – and they receive considerable introduction, before succumbing to threats in rather speedy fashion. Chugong might have been subverting expectations, but the effect is deflating.

“All of the National level Hunters were misused in my opinion, just hyped up for no reason,” reads a comment. All making for prime opportunities for Solo Leveling Season 2 and beyond to do better. Check out our list of the best anime like Solo Leveling for viewing options while we wait for more.