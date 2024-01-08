New dark fantasy anime could be next big thing after Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen left a mark on the anime community with Season 2 – but since it has ended, there’s a brand-new series that may fill its shoes.

Crunchyroll is every anime fan’s go-to destination, as it has a massive collection of Japanese animated shows and films of every genre. You can always rely on the platform to get an anime that suits your mood.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 started in summer last year and ran into the Fall 2023 slate, due to it being a two-cour season and its three-week hiatus.

Article continues after ad

The anime stayed with us longer than we expected, so fans are still struggling to come to terms with the loss of “Jujutsu Kaisen Thursdays.” However, last weekend, an anime from A-1 Pictures was simulcasted on Crunchyroll – and it could generate hype on the level of JJK.

Article continues after ad

New Crunchyroll anime is a must-watch for every Jujutsu Kaisen fan

On January 6, 2023, the anime adaptation of Solo Leveling, a well-known Korean graphic novel, premiered with its first episode – and we got instantly hooked on it.

Avid manga readers will likely be familiar with Solo Leveling’s popularity and how much fame it has earned over the years, despite not being a Japanese series. When you read a few chapters of the Korean webcomic, you go to a different world that quickly grabs your attention by the hooks. The character designs and twisted narrative are nothing short of spectacular.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The story begins with Sung Jin-Woo, a not-good-for-anything protagonist who becomes a part of the hunter’s troop to support his family. However, he can not reach a higher rank as he does not have the required skills. Things start changing for him when a powerful entity grants him a mysterious RPG-like interface called ‘The System.’ With the increase in powers, Jin-Woo also gets an appealing transformation, becoming a crush for many young girls who follow the series.

Article continues after ad

We know Jujutsu Kaisen has a permanent place in everyone’s heart. However, after watching the first episode of Solo Leveling, it will definitely impress you if you’re a JJK fan. Nothing can be said with certainty about the show in the long run, though, at least until we get to watch a few more episodes.

Article continues after ad

That being said, Solo Leveling has great source material that was already popular as a webtoon. On top of that, A-1 Pictures has done an incredible job with the action scenes so far, so the series will only grab the attention of more fans.

Article continues after ad

Check out our Solo Leveling coverage below and our other anime content here: