Solo Leveling: Who is the strongest hunter?

Solo Leveling anime arrived recently with a protagonist named Sung Jin-Woo, the lowest-ranked hunter. Now, everyone is eager to know if he is the weakest, then who is the strongest?

Solo Leveling is one of the most popular Korean Manhwas that concluded with its 200th chapter in 2021. After enjoying a successful run for several years the series bid us goodbye, leaving us in tears. However, the following year came with a surprise for every Solo Leveling fan. Well, what else it could be other than the announcement of an anime adaptation?

The announcement for the dark fantasy anime adaptation did not come with anything more than a key visual featuring Sung Jin-Woo. Although the poster was enough to raise everyone’s expectations, when the first teaser trailer of the animated show was released, everyone realized that this show would break the internet.

The first episode of the anime was so good in every sense, which made every fan scroll the internet to search for the information that will probably be unleashed in the further episodes.

Solo Leveling’s Strongest Hunter before Sung Jin-Woo

The story starts with a main protagonist who is nicknamed the “weakest hunter of humanity.” However, he levels up to become the strongest Hunter in Solo Leveling eventually. But who was the strongest hunter before him?

Sung II Hwan, the father of Jin-Woo was considered the strongest S-Rank hunter to ever exist until Jin-Woo took over. However, the series never showcased his power and abilities too deeply. He was someone who could do anything to protect his family and friends from every threat.

When another S-Rank hunter named Hwang Dongsoo intended to harm Hwan’s son, he had a bloodshed faceoff with Dongsoo. Despite holding massive potential, Hwan’s physical strength never got the praise due to the lack of resources.

Sung II Hwan was a firefighter until the threat of Magic Beasts started rising. To protect the humanity, the brave firefighter decided to quit his job. With his physical prowess, he ended up becoming one of the top-rank hunters in Korea.

However, things go south when in a dungeon raid, Hwan gets captured by the enemies, making everyone believe that he’s dead. However, he does return to the manga later on, but this time with a different motive.

During his time in the Dungeon, he was found by the Rulers and they decided to free him only if he kills the new Shadow Monarch. However, little did Sung II Hwan know that the new Shadow Monarch was his son, Sung Jin-Woo. So, those people sent a father on a mission to kill his kin.

However, as soon as Sung II Hwan learns about Jin-Woo, he decides to fight alongside his son. For a while, Sung II Hwan supports Jin-Woo from the shadows and hides his identity from Jin-Woo. But later on, Sung II Hwan does come out in the open, making for a heartfelt reunion with his son.

Sung Jin-Woo and his family spent most of their lives in poverty, surviving on pennies earned by Jin-Woo on his Dungeon missions. However, things would have been different if Sung II Hwan wasn’t captured ten years ago. Considering how strong Sung II Hwan is, he would have earned a lot of money for his family.

That being said, Sung II Hwan never became a Hunter to earn money or get rich. He went through all that to become stronger so that he could protect the world where his family lives. So, it’s hard to say if things would have been different for Jin-Woo if his father had been around.

Sung II Hwan’s powers and abilities

Sung II Hwan started showcasing his powers during the final acts of Solo Leveling, making us finally realize his true potential.

Strength

Like every other Hunter, Sung II Hwan possesses immense strength, allowing him to send anyone flying with a single punch. This was evident from Sung II Hwan’s encounter with Hwang Dongsoo — Jin-Woo’s father dominated the S-Class Hunter without even breaking a sweat.

Stealth

Apart from the physical strength, Sung II Hwan also boasts incredible stealth. He uses his environment to conceal his presence, which is how he is able to stay hidden from Jin-Woo for this long.

Speed

Sung II Hwan’s strength doesn’t affect his speed. In fact, he’s the fastest Hunter after Jin-Woo. His speed is so incredible that he is able to dodge the collective attacks from the Frost Monarch and Rakan.

Telekinesis

On top of everything, Sung II Hwan also has the Telekinesis ability, which allows him to lift and throw any object without lifting a finger.

