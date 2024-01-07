Solo Leveling: How many episodes will be there in Season 1?

Solo Leveling anime had an amazing start, so here, we reveal the Season 1 episode count for fans who want to know how long the series will run.

Solo Leveling is a popular manhwa series that concluded back in 2021. It received so much praise from the global fandom that the creators had to announce an anime adaptation of the hit series. Now that the series has already premiered with its first episode, none of the anime enthusiasts can stop talking about it.

Ever since the Solo Leveling anime premiered on Crunchyroll, it became the most trending thing on social media. In short, the series has taken the internet on storm with its mind-boggling Episode 1.

As the anime has already accumulated a decent viewership, we delve deeper into the article to find out the total number of episodes featured in Season 1.

How many episodes will be there in Solo Leveling Season 1?

Solo Leveling Season 1 is listed for 12 episodes, which makes it a single-cour anime. The first episode of the show is so promising that fans are disappointed with the episode count. Several fans have commented on the post, revealing the disheartening information.

A majority of the fandom finds it hard to accept that such an exciting anime will air only for 12 weeks.

Some fans also say that they want the creators to reconsider the decision and split the season into two parts. There are several rumors on social media, stating that it might be a two-cour anime. However, official sources are yet to confirm them, so we’d suggest you take all the rumors with a pinch of salt.

Solo Leveling Webtoon enjoyed a massive fanbase over the years and the first episode of the anime adaptation also seemed quite promising.

To be precise, it’s not the length of the anime show that concerns the fandom; it’s the pacing that matters. We’ve seen several anime in the past where the story got rushed because of the short length of the season. And, of course, the Solo Leveling fans don’t want to see the same pattern followed here.

