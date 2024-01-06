Solo Leveling review: A bloody brilliant gore-fest

Could Solo Leveling be the biggest anime of the decade? Based on the preview, we sure think so.

Christmas came early for some lucky Solo Leveling fans on December 13, 2023, with a special early streaming of the first two episodes in London’s Leicester Square.

The cinema was packed, the anticipation was high and the material didn’t disappoint. In fact, it surpassed expectations.

So buckle up for a review of Solo Leveling. Here’s what you can expect once it officially debuts on Crunchyroll on January 6, 2024.

An exclusive insight into Solo Leveling’s production

The stage set, the lights dimmed, and after an hour delay from the official start time, Solo Leveling transported a select few in London’s Leicester Square into its world.

The producer opened the screening with a pre-recorded exclusive talk. He explained how he ensured that the anime did justice to its source material, as well as discussing their more creative choices regarding how they portrayed the main character Jin-woo. What do we mean by this? You’ll see when you watch the series for yourself. But make sure to pay attention to his clothes, hair and facial expressions as the story progresses.

Before going in, some had expressed concern about whether the series’ pacing would suffer like many other anime before it. However, because they decided to slightly alter the order that certain scenes were shown, we’re able to gain a deeper insight into the characters. This means that fans can rest easy, because we’re going to be in for a well-developed, less-rushed viewing experience.

Solo Leveling: An almost spoiler free review

Contrary to the source material, Solo Leveling episode one starts off with a bang in the form of a flashback to Jeju Island three years prior to the events of the series.

Essentially, you’ll see a group of hunters fighting against monstrous ants, and gain an introduction into the Solo Leveling world. Which means, even if you haven’t read the source material, you won’t feel out-of-depth.

From here, we’re taken to a city similar to Seoul and the episode follows the plot of the webtoon. We meet Jin-woo’s raid party including Go Gun-hee, Cha Hae-in and Yoo Jin-ho. And then what follows is an action-packed gore-fest that leaves us on the edge of our seats as we wait to see who survives the Cartenon Temple (that’s if you haven’t already seen it).

The stakes are high. The raiding party all have family and friends who rely on them. No one wants to die – including our hero, Jin-woo, as we discover the true reason why he’s decided to become a hunter despite his E-rank.

We watch, breathless, as he uses his wits to battle against a foe that’s greater than anything seen before. And he looks to be on the verge of surviving. Only to be forced to make a heart-breaking choice. But, of course, there’s a twist. We don’t find out what happens to Jin-woo as Episode 2 ends on a cliff hanger (just before the end of webtoon chapter 10).

The animation itself is nothing to write home about. Not that it wasn’t good. However, if you’re expecting something akin to Demon Slayer, then you’ll be disappointed. Attack On Titan’s Hiroyuki Sawano’s music score also didn’t stand out in the first two episodes. However, this is exactly what was needed. The storyline and characters carried the story, providing a thrilling introduction into what could be the biggest series of the decade.

So, are you ready to play?

