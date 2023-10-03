One Piece showrunner wants to create a Spy X Family live-action

As the release date of Spy X Family Season 2 draws near, Netflix’s One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda shares his interest in creating a Spy X Family live-action adaptation.

Since the anime industry is growing rapidly across the globe, live-action adaptations are also starting to get more recognition among the audience. Netflix recently premiered the One Piece live-action, and it was a massive success.

The second season of the adaptation is currently under production. Following the success of One Piece live-action, it won’t be a surprise if Netflix adapts more live-action series in the future.

Article continues after ad

Spy X Family is a Shonen series that became popular last year with its anime debut. The family dynamic and themes of war intrigued fans as the series deviates from the cliché Shonen tropes. As such, Netflix’s One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda wants to create a live-action adaptation of Spy X Family.

Article continues after ad

One Piece showrunner Steven Maeda reveals he’s a Spy X Family fan

Crunchyroll

In an interview with Comic Book, Steven Maeda shares, “I love Spy X Family so much. It’s just wonderful. It’s funny you mentioned that one. I’ve been chasing Spy Family for a while. I think there are so many wonderful stories. It just has been, I think, difficult getting the crossover… [Anime] really is such wonderful source material.”

Article continues after ad

“There are so many great manga and anime titles out there that tell these wonderful stories, and they just haven’t been tapped yet. And so not every underlying piece of material needs a live action. But boy, it would be amazing to see some of them.”

Article continues after ad

Spy X Family is based on the manga of the same name. Created by Tatsuya Endo, the series follows Loid Forger (spy), Yor Forger (assassin), and Anya Forger (telepath). They all live under the same roof while keeping their true selves hidden from one another.

Article continues after ad

The story takes in an era in which world peace is at stake as the neighboring countries are always at risk of going to war again. As such, the Forger family struggles in their own way to maintain the peace between Ostania and Westalis.

Spy X Family Season 2 will premiere on October 7, and it’s already gathering a lot of hype. Although nothing has been set in stone yet, considering the series’ popularity, there is a chance that Netflix will adapt a live-action version. Steven Maeda’s interest in the series and his previous track record is surely good news for Spy X Family fans, who might get to see another amazing live-action like One Piece.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Click here for more information on Spy X Family Season 2.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

You can check out our other anime coverage here.