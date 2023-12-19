One Piece fans are rejoicing over news that Netflix is remaking the Anime

Fans of One Piece are sharing their excitement online about the news that Netflix will be developing a remake of the original anime.

When it comes to manga and anime, One Piece has become one of the most popular and beloved series in the genre. With hundreds of episodes, iconic characters, and now a new live-action adaptation, the series is as popular as ever.

Netflix revealed that they will be funding a brand new remake of the One Piece anime, the announcement coming after the streaming platform hit major success with their live-action adaptation of the series.

Article continues after ad

The One Piece remake will be in collaboration with WIT Studio, who is best known for its work on SPY x FAMILY and Attack on Titan (Season 1-3).

Article continues after ad

In light of this news, fans have taken to social media to express their excitement at the news. In particular, the idea that One Piece will be remade in a more concise series will be much less filler.

One Twitter user wrote, “Remaking an ongoing series sounds insane but makes so much sense on the heels of the live action & success fan made projects like One Pace have had. No longer staring down the barrel of a 1k+ episode entry point & sprinkling in modern animation is huge. This is really good.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Another added, “One Piece with modern animation and good pacing is going to go insane. Hopefully it brings more people into this amazing franchise.”

Article continues after ad

Others are also excited about the prospect of Netflix working with WIT and sharing their hope that the two work on even more projects together in the future.

“It’s great that you collaborated with WIT STUDIO. I hope you do more remakes with them, especially with Classics from 80’s and 90’s Anime shows and OVAs.”

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, The One Piece remake does not have a confirmed release date. However, we’ll be sure to keep you in the know when more details are revealed.

After more TV and Movie content? Be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.