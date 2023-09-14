Spy X Family Season 2 gets release date & key visual

Spy X Family Season 2 has finally got an official release date along with a new key visual. Here’s everything we know about the new season of popular Shonen anime.

Spy X Family is returning with Season 2 this October with all new episodes. The adorable family dynamic in the series quickly gathered fans worldwide. The anime debuted last year with its first season and was released in two parts.

Following the explosive popularity of the series, a sequel season was renewed quickly. The central theme of the series revolves around the hidden identities of the main characters, Loid Forger, Yor Briar, and Anya Forger.

The upcoming season will follow the Forger family as they continue to keep their identities hidden from one another. Fans will also find out more about the peculiar Desmond family. Delve deeper to find out more about Spy X Family Season 2.

Spy X Family Season 2 release date and key visual revealed

Spy X Family Season 2 will debut on October 7, 2023. The official website of the series announced the release date with a key visual, which was shared on social media. The visual doesn’t feature any new characters from the manga. The first season adapts 37 chapters of the manga, which is roughly six volumes. Therefore, the second season will likely continue from chapter 38.

The synopsis of Spy X Family as per Crunchyroll reads: “World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician. He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

Which manga arcs will be adapted in Season 2?

As of now, there’s no confirmation whether the upcoming season will be divided into two parts or not. However, from the key visual, it’s clear that Spy X Family Season 2 will at least adapt the Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc and Cruise Adventure Arc. At the 2023 Jump Festa in December last year, the sequel season was officially renewed along with a teaser. It also features panels from the Cruise arc.

Here’s the teaser from TOHO Animation for Spy X Family Season 2:

Both parts of Season 1 are currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

