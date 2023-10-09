How many episodes will Spy X Family Season 2 have?

Spy X Family Season 2 marked the return of the Forger family to our screens last weekend. And since the anticipated season is here, fans wonder how long the anime will stick with us.

Spy X Family arrived with its first season with two cours in 2022 and became a huge name among the community. The first cour of the anime season was released in April 2022 and ran until June 2022, while the second cour aired in October 2022 and ended in December 2022.

The first season created a base for the narrative as well as the quirky characters. We were introduced to an undercover spy, Loid, who had no choice but to build a fake family so that he does not come into the sight of the enemies. Hence, he adopts the adorable Anya with telepathic powers and arranges a fake wife named Yor, an assassin.

After blessing us with an action-packed first season, the creators promise to provide us with even more intriguing elements than we have witnessed before.

Spy X Family Season 2 episode count revealed

Spy X Family will have 12 episodes, making it a single-cour anime. That’s no good news for the community as the first season delivered 25 exciting episodes, and fans believed the new season will have an equal number.

Moreover, fans are disappointed with the episode count of the new season because the first one successfully covered eight arcs from the manga to their entity and the first three chapters from the ninth arc, i.e., Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc. So, it will be a challenging thing to get these many arcs in the latest season.

To be precise, we can expect to see the adaptation of 20 chapters in total from the Imperial Scholars Mixer Arc and Cruise Adventure Arc in Spy X Family Season 2.

The creators haven’t yet disclosed the exact reason for the season’s shortened length. However, it would be safe to say that Wit Studio will be coming up with the Spy X Family movie later this year, so there are chances the studios did not want to compromise the quality, and that’s why they decided to keep the second season short.

Besides that, the series yet has plenty of source material, so we will surely get a third season quickly, and It will probably have as many episodes as season 1.

