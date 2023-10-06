How to watch Spy X Family Season 2 – what time is it out?

Spy X Family is returning with its new Season 3 this week – so here’s how and what time you can watch it.

Fall 2023 brings a whole new line-up of amazing new anime series and highly-anticipated sequels. One of them is the popular Shonen anime series Spy X Family, which follows the Forger family. It’s no wonder that the adorable family dynamic in the series quickly gathered fans worldwide.

The anime debuted in 2022 with its first season and was released in two parts. Based on the manga of the same name, the series focuses on Loid Forger (spy), Yor Forger (assassin), and Anya Forger (telepath). They all live under the same roof while keeping their true selves hidden from one another.

The upcoming season will continue the exciting adventures of the Forger family as they struggle to maintain the peace between Ostania and Westalis. Here’s how and when you can watch Spy X Family Season 2.

Spy X Family Season 2 will be broadcast on October 7, 2023, at 11:00pm JST in Japan. It will take half an hour for the subbed versions to be available on streaming platforms.

You can check your own time zone below.

8:30am PT

9:30am MST

10:30am CT

11:30am EST

4:30pm BST

5:30pm European Time

9:30pm IST

Where to watch Spy X Family

Crunchyroll will be the official streaming home for the new episodes when the anime returns this Fall. For now, only the subbed version will be released. The streaming platform will soon announce the release date of the dubbed version. You can also catch up on everything that happened in the first season right now.

The official website of Spy X Family shared the preview images of the first episode:

The synopsis of Spy X Family, as per Crunchyroll, reads: “World peace is at stake, and secret agent Twilight must undergo his most difficult mission yet—pretend to be a family man. Posing as a loving husband and father, he’ll infiltrate an elite school to get close to a high-profile politician.”

“He has the perfect cover, except his wife’s a deadly assassin, and neither knows the other’s identity. But someone does, his adopted daughter who’s a telepath!”

Here’s a look at the official trailer:

