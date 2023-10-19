One Piece: Wano Saga in anime moved Eiichiro Oda to tears

As the Wano Country Saga draws near its end in One Piece anime, creator Eiichiro Oda revealed being moved to tears.

One Piece’s highly-anticipated Wano Country Saga is finally closing its curtain and preparing for a new journey in the Final Saga. The story has come so far in recent years, and Luffy’s growth in Wano Saga is phenomenal.

We see his Gear 5 form, which reflects his character development and personality rather than simply focusing on brute strength. It’s not just Luffy, but his entire crew and even the minor characters got power boosts.

Article continues after ad

Wano Saga in One Piece has been nothing short of a roller coaster of emotions. The tragedies, the deaths, the crew’s desperate struggle, and Oden’s flashback, everything has brought tears to fans countless times. However, it’s not just fans; even the mangaka, Eiichiro Oda, confirmed crying over the Wano Saga in anime.

Article continues after ad

Eiichiro Oda cried over Wano Saga in One Piece anime

Crunchyroll

In the recent Mangaka Musings published by Viz, Eiichiro Oda said: “Lately, I cry every time I watch the One Piece anime. The Wano arc is soooo good! Thank you for the wonderful performances!!”

Article continues after ad

This comment is from Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 46. Every week, the magazine includes several manga chapters and the author’s comments along with it. The Mangaka Musings are compiled in one place where the creators share their thoughts about their series, anime, or any random thing.

In Issue 45, he also praised Sekai no Owari and Chilli Beans for creating satisfying One Piece anime themes in the Wano Country Saga. It’s not just Oda; the anime has received a lot of praise from both critics and fans in the past year.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Each episode of Wano Saga not only has amazing animation but also frequently seems to become better with each new release. The Saga only has a few episodes left since Luffy vs Kaido is already over. However, the anime still has a lot of excitement in store for fans as we will get to see one of our favorite characters make his appearance after more than two years.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference; for example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

See our other One Piece coverage below, and you can check out our other anime coverage here.

Article continues after ad

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.