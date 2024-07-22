One Piece: Egghead Arc damaged one Straw Hat the most, but nobody noticed

The Egghead Arc in One Piece features a chaotic fight against the World Government, but Robin takes most of the damage but no one has noticed it so far.

The Egghead Arc follows the crew on a futuristic island where they meet the legendary scientist Dr Vegapunk. However, as soon as they arrive there, they find out Vegapunk is the target of the World Government.

They’ve sent CP0 agents to kill the genius scientist for the crime of researching the Void Century. Naturally, Luffy and the crew wouldn’t let that happen. So, they plan to escape the island but that’s impossible when Seraphim, Kizaru, and even Gorosei arrive at the island. The situation turns from bad to worse.

Article continues after ad

The Final Saga begins with this arc, so it unravels a lot of mysteries and features several fights. However, Nico Robin has been overshadowed a lot, but there’s a reason why she’s unable to act more.

Article continues after ad

How did the Egghead Arc hurt Nico Robin?

The ongoing chaos in the Egghead Arc of One Piece is bringing back Robin’s worst memories.

Crunchyroll

Soon after they arrive on the island, Robin finds out Saul is still alive. She spent 22 years thinking her friend had died while trying to save her. However, she’s even unable to feel relieved about that because enemies keep popping up one after another.

Article continues after ad

She’s injured during the long battle but her worst nightmare stands before her when she’s barely holding herself together. Robin freezes in shock when she sees Saturn as the latter tries to kill her again. That’s very uncharacteristic of her because she always stands on business no matter how difficult the situation is. That said, Saturn played a major role in the tragedy of Ohara and the twenty years of hell she had to go through after that.

Article continues after ad

Looking at her friends’ desperate actions to save her, Robin pulls herself together and launches an attack on the villain. However, Vegapunk’s message begins and he unravels all the secrets he knows about the Void Century. Not to mention, the shocking truth about Professor Clover being from the ‘D’ clan comes to light.

Article continues after ad

All this while, she’s been showing signs of mental exhaustion as she’s unable to keep up with the overflow of information about her past and the people she lost back then. Even so, Robin has been sidelined a lot throughout this arc, and her trauma is the major reason she’s not giving her all in this arc. On the other hand, everyone in the crew is doing their part.

Article continues after ad

Even in some panels she’s featured in, she’s holding back her tears. While Egghead forced her to relive her worst nightmare, Elbaf will be a major turning point for her where she will most likely be reunited with Saul.

For more of our One Piece coverage, check out how opposing ideals are the foundation of story. Also, find out why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth, our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats, and everything you should know about Chapter 1121.

Article continues after ad