One Piece is getting another writer for Zoro novel — and here’s why

Tulisha srivastava
Zoro from One PieceCrunchyroll

One Piece’s beloved character, Rorona Zoro, is getting a light novel, but the author won’t be Eiichiro Oda — here’s what you need to know.

Rorona Zoro is Luffy’s first mate and his right-hand man. He debuts in chapter 2 and has been Luffy’s trusted partner ever since. The two have come a long way in their journey, having several more allies in the process. However, their adventure is far from over.

As the manga continues with the Egghead Arc, One Piece has announced a light novel about Zoro’s life before joining the crew. We will learn more about his life as a pirate hunter. However, Eiichiro Oda wouldn’t be writing the novel. The release date of the book has yet to be confirmed.

Instead, a renowned light novel writer, Jun Esaka, famous for writing Naruto Shinden, Sasuke Retsuden, and Kakashi Retsuden, is taking the reins. He even wrote the One Piece novel Heroines, which centers around female characters.

Hence, although Zoro’s light novel will not be canon to One Piece, it’s still highly anticipated. Zoro left his hometown in search of Mihawk, the world’s strongest swordsman. He wanted to defeat him and claim the title for himself.

He first shared this dream with his childhood friend Kuina. However, after her sudden death, he wanted to achieve that dream for both of them.

However, he gets lost on his way to find Mihawk and ends up becoming a pirate hunter. He also started working alongside Johnny and Yosaku. Zoro worked as a pirate hunter for years before meeting Luffy; his life has never been the same since.

You can also check out the release date and spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1113. For more from the Straw Hats, check out our One Piece filler guide and our look at who is the strongest One Piece character.

Tulisha srivastava

Tulisha is an anime writer at Dexerto. In the past, she has worked for Comic Book Resources. She is most knowledgeable about Shonen series, particularly One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. You can contact her at tulisha.srivastava@dexerto.com

