One Piece Egghead arc in anime – what to expect

With Wano Saga finally over, the Straw Hat Pirates are heading towards a new adventure – so here are some major plot developments to expect from the Egghead arc in One Piece anime.

One Piece is probably the only anime where the instant shift from a feudal Japan to a futuristic island would make complete sense. The Straw Hats had the most epic adventure in Wano country, where they dethroned two Yonkos with their allies’ help.

However, the pirates must depart on the new journey now that Wano is free from Kaido’s clutches. As it happens, the end of Wano Saga also leads to the beginning of the Final Saga. Egghead is the first arc of One Piece Final Saga.

Although it’s short, the arc unravels a lot of mysteries in the series. Delve deeper to check out some major plot developments you can expect from the Egghead arc in One Piece anime. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Before the Straw Hats arrive on Egghead

The balance of power is changing, and the entire world is being affected by it. The new Emperors of the Sea, the Cross Guild, and the banishment of the Seven Warlords are all pointing toward a major event that will shake the entire world. Here are some more plot developments you should know about.

The Marines mistake Buggy for the leader of Cross Guild and declare him a Yonko.

Seraphim, a special type of Pacifista, is introduced to replace the Warlords.

Blackbeard continues to hunt devil fruits and targets Boa Hancock. Rayleigh arrives just in time to save her.

Sabo contacts the revolutionaries after his disappearance. He reveals there’s someone sitting on the Empty Throne.

Imu destroys the Lulusia Kingdom, which is now destroyed.

Straw Hats’ arrival on Egghead and Vegapunk’s introduction

After leaving Wano, the Straw Hats encounter another member of the Worst Generation pirates and arrive at Egghead, where they officially meet Vegapunk and his six satellites. Despite his countless contributions, the World Government is now targeting him. Here are some more plot developments you should know about.

The World Government wants to kill Vegapunk for researching about the Void Century.

Dragon started the Revolutionary Army shortly after the tragedy of Ohara.

Vegapunk reveals Jaguar D. Saul is still alive.

Bonney reveals Kuma is her father.

CP0 arrives at Egghead to kill Vegapunk. They reveal their awakened forms

Vegapunk reveals the origins of devil fruits after seeing Luffy’s Gear 5 form.

The Emperors of the Sea take action

While Luffy and his crew are fighting on Egghead, the other Yonkos aren’t sitting still either. Shanks, Blackbeard, and even Buggy are planning something major. Here are some more plot developments you should know about.

Shanks obliterates the Kid Pirates. Their status remains unknown.

Blackbeard destroys the Heart Pirates. Their status remains unknown.

Bepo barely escapes and plans to rescue Law after getting some help.

Buggy declares the Cross Guild will go after the One Piece.

Meanwhile, Koby was kidnapped by the Blackbeard Pirates and was imprisoned in Hachinosu.

Garp and the SWORD members invade Hachinosu to rescue Koby.

Since Blackbeard was fighting Law, Hachinosu was under the protection of the Ten Titanic Captains.

Garp loses the fight, and his status remains unknown.

Koby and the other barely manage to escape thanks to his powerful attack.

The shocking Reverie Flashback

The Reverie is held every four years, where the rulers of the allied nations gather to discuss the state of the world. Sabo and the Revolutionary Army invaded Mary Geoise to free Kuma and other slaves. Sabo went missing after Nefertari Cobra’s assassination, but when he returned, he told Dragon and Ivankov about the shocking series of incidents.

The revolutionaries successfully freed Kuma and as many slaves as they could.

Queen Lili, the ruler of Arabasta, went missing after the establishment of the World Government.

The royal family of Arabasta has the moniker “D.”

Queen Lili’s “blunder” resulted in all the Poneglyphs being scattered around the world.

Neftertari Cobra was killed by Gorosei, who all have mysterious powers.

The Revolutionary Army’s biggest threat are the Holy Knights

The real names of Imu and Gorosei are revealed

The Lulusia Kingdom was destroyed by “Mother Flame,” a weapon designed by Vegapunk.

The Siege of Egghead: Admiral vs Yonko

Garp’s defeats shocks the entire world. Meanwhile, the long debate of Admiral vs Yonko is finally over as Kizaru and Luffy exchange blows on Egghead. After the CP0 fail their mission, Kizaru’s fleet arrive there with nine Vice Admirals.

York betrays Vegapunk so she could become a Celestial Dragon.

Luffy’s first interaction with Gorosei happens over a transponder snail. He declares he will become the Pirate King.

Luffy and the Straw Hats fight against CP0 and the Marines.

Meanwhile, Kuma, who had left the Revolutionary Army’s base, attacks Mary Geoise. Akainu stops him.

Luffy vs Kizaru results in the Yonko’s victory.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn arrives on Egghead with some mysterious power.

Saturn has a demonic form, which explodes the heads of those who look him directly on the eye.

Kuma’s tragic backstory and the truth behind his race

The Egghead arc of One Piece also reveals Kuma’s tragic backstory. Kuma’s race, his childhood, and Bonney’s origins are revealed. Here are some more plot developments you should know about.

Kuma’s father was from the Buccaneer race while his mother was a human.

The Buccaneers committed a grave sin against the World Government.

The were forced to live in hiding. If discovered, they would be enslaved by the Celestial Dragons.

The Buccaneers have some of connection with the Sun God Nika, the Warrior of Liberation.

Kuma’s flasback reveals the truth behind the God Valley Incident and the Native Hunting Competition.

Kuma escapes God Valley with Ginny, Ivankov, and 500 civilains.

14 years ago, Ginny was kidnapped and forced to be the wife of a Celestial Dragon. She gave birth to Bonney 12 years ago.

Kuma raised Bonney, who had the same illness as Ginny and she was destined to die.

Kuma and Vegapunk make a deal where the latter will heal Bonney and Kuma will become a Pacifista.

The Straw Hats will arrive on the island on January 7, 2024. Here’s a look at the official PV of the Egghead arc of One Piece anime.

