One Piece reveals release date & trailer for anime Egghead Island Arc

One Piece is all set to release the premiere episode of the anime’s Egghead Island Arc, and the community wants to know when exactly they can lay their eyes on it.

The Wano Arc of One Piece is the longest-running arc that gave us several battles, such as Zoro vs King, Sanji vs Queen, Luffy vs Kaido, and more. Well, how can we not mention that the arc has blessed us with the biggest transformation of Luffy with Gear 5?

Sadly, after running successfully for four years, the Wano Arc has recently bidden us goodbye in Episode 1085, and now, it’s time for the Straw Hat Pirates to head toward their next adventurous journey on the Future/ Egghead Island.

Following the conclusion of the Wano Arc, the announcement of the Egghead Island Arc didn’t come empty-handed, as it was accompanied by a colorful trailer, funky poster, and its release date.

One Piece anime will begin Egghead Island Arc soon

As per the announcement made by One Piece’s official X/Twitter account, we will see Luffy and his crew’s mischievous acts on their new journey from January 7, 2023.

Along with the much-awaited news, we also got to see a trailer featuring every main character of the animanga franchise. However, the appearance of the mysterious woman at the end of the promo video added to every fan’s excitement. Also, a new key visual shows the characters in their futuristic outfits.

The Wano Arc kicked off with Episode 890 on July 9, 2019, and ended with Episode 1085 on November 25, 2023, leaving a permanent impression on fans’ hearts. So, of course, it is not easy to let go of the memories the arc has given us – but the community is ready to welcome the upcoming futuristic arc with open arms, ready to embrace its many surprises and shocking revelations.

If you are concerned about why the arc will begin in Episode 1087 instead of 1086, the Wano Arc will transition into Egghead Island in the upcoming December 2 episode. While the episode will see Straw Hat Pirates moving forward, several characters who played significant roles in the Wano Arc will be left behind.

