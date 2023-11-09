One Piece: Egghead arc debut episode & release date in anime

As the One Piece anime is entering its Final Saga, the Egghead arc is all set for its grand debut – so here’s the episode title and release date.

One Piece’s epic Wano Country Saga is finally closing the curtain, and it has been a rollercoaster of emotions. Whether it is Oden’s backstory or Luffy’s legendary transformation, the saga has a lot of iconic moments to offer fans.

However, an even more thrilling journey awaits us. The Final Saga has been an endless stream of baffling and tear-jerking moments, even though we’re still in its first arc. The manga is currently featuring the Egghead Island arc, and the anime is now about to make its debut.

The arc features Luffy’s new adventures on Egghead Island, where he will ally with an important figure of the World Government. However, things take a dark turn when he catches the eyes of the higher-ups. Delve deeper to find out the episode title and release date of the Egghead arc debut in One Piece anime.

According to leaker Pewpiece, One Piece anime will commence the Egghead arc in Episode 1086, titled “The New Emperor! Buggy the Clown.” The title may vary slightly in the official translation, but One Piece Episode 1086 will be released on December 3.

The anime already has very few filler episodes, but this time, the studio has decided to neglect it entirely. Therefore, it’s a good thing the Final Saga is beginning before the years.

What to expect from the One Piece Egghead arc?

We’re skipping major spoilers, but the arc will focus on the Straw Hats’ journey to Egghead, the island of science. They will find Jewelry Bonney along the way, who is also on her way there. The series also introduces Vegapunk for the first time as we learn about his abilities.

However, Vegapunk has several enemies, and it’s up to Luffy and his crew to protect him. Bonney also has a goal in mind, and it’s related to Kuma, who turns out to be her father. We will see a glimpse of her childhood and Kuma’s memories.

Apart from Luffy’s adventures, the arc also unveils the mystery behind the Reverie incident and the true killer of Nefertari Cobra. Additionally, Sabo learns some major secrets of the Void Century. The arc is currently featuring Kuma’s backstory in the manga, and it’s the darkest one in the story yet.

