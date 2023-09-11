One Piece episode schedule till Wano Saga finale explained

One Piece is finally nearing its epic Wano Country Saga. Here’s the episode schedule till the finale.

The Wano Country Saga is one of the most iconic in the entire One Piece series. We see some of the best moments and animation ever. Each Straw Hat Pirate has improved by leaps and bounds. Whether it’s Robin, Zoro, Sanji, or anyone else, every member shined during their fights.

Of course, the highlight of the Saga was Luffy’s Gear 5. As one of the best moments in Shonen history, it made headlines for weeks, and we still have one more episode to go before the fight officially concludes.

However, the Wano Country Saga will continue for a few more episodes, and there will be a lot more exciting moments before One Piece transitions into the Final Saga. We delve deeper to find out the expected episode schedule till the Wano Saga finale in One Piece below.

One Piece Wano Saga episode schedule till the finale

Since Episode 1075 has already aired, let’s check out the release date schedule until Episode 1085.

17 September – Episode 1076

24 September – Episode 1077

1 October – Episode 1078

8 October – Episode 1079

15 October – Episode 1080

22 October – Episode 1081

29 October – Episode 1082

5 November – Episode 1083

12 November – Episode 1084

19 November – Episode 1085

Episode 1078 is rumored to be delayed, but there hasn’t been any official confirmation yet. We will update this space once we have news from a credible source. Also, there’s a chance that the Final Saga may not begin right away because of filler episodes.

What time do One Piece episodes air?

One Piece episodes air at 9:30am JST. The episode will be available to stream across various time zones as soon as it’s released in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

7:00 pm PT

9:00 pm Central Time

10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone

3:00 am UK

7:30 am India Standard Time

11:30 am Australia

What will happen in the Wano Saga finale?

After the battle, Wano will be free from the clutches of Kaido and Orochi. However, the long battle has certainly taken a toll on the pirates. Due to countless injuries, they need to rest for a few days. Sadly, things just don’t end there as another enemy infiltrates Wano.

One Piece introduces the Aramaki, better known as Admiral Ryokugyu. He will enter Wano to capture the injured Straw Hat Pirates but will be stopped by Shanks. Even from miles away, Shanks manages to intimidate the Admiral and forces him to leave Wano using his Conqueror’s Haki.

But before leaving, Aramaki creates a lot of trouble, and fights Yamato and Momo. One Piece opening 25 shows a brief glimpse of his devil fruit powers. We still don’t know much about him, but he’d be an exceptionally strong fighter if he climbed to the ranks of an Admiral.

