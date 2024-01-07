One Piece: Does Sabo die in Lulusia Kingdom?

One Piece’s recent episode leaves Sabo’s fate unknown as he was taking refuge in the Lulusia Kingdom – does that mean he dies after the attack?

One Piece made its Egghead arc debut today, and it’s already off to an intense start. The world is already in chaos, with the balance of power changing so dramatically. To make matters worse, the mysterious ruler, Imu, is now making their move.

Sabo, who is suspected of assassinating Nefertari Cobra, is in hiding. He barely manages to contact the headquarters of the Revolutionary Army. He also tells them about someone occupying the Empty Throne. However, Imu blows up the Lulusia Kingdom to bits the second after.

One Piece’s recent episode also features Sabo’s glimpse as the light falls on his face before the Lulusia Kingdom is destroyed. The episode then shifts its attention to Luffy and his crew, leaving Sabo’s fate unknown. Delve deeper to find out if Sabo dies in the Lulusia Kingdom of One Piece. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the manga!

Does Sabo die in the Lulusia Kingdom of One Piece?

Sabo is still alive in One Piece, and he wasn’t in the Lulusia Kingdom when the tragedy happened.

Imu destroys the Lulusia Kingdom in Chapter 1060, leaving Sabo’s fate unknown for several months. In Chapter 1082, he arrives at the Kamabakka Queendom and reunites with his fellow revolutionaries. What’s more, he uses a Lulusian ship to get there.

He also brings all the survivors of the attack. As Koala and others worry about him, Sabo explains he couldn’t contact them since the Marines are monitoring all his calls. In a room with Dragon and Ivankov, Sabo unfolds the events of the Reverie. The true murderers of Nefertari Cobra are Imu and the Five Elders.

Sabo tries to save him, but he is no match against the overwhelming powers of those villains. After barely escaping from Mary Geoise, he arrives at the Lulusia Kingdom. Despite the chaotic situation, the people welcome him with open arms and treat him as a hero for killing Cobra. Additionally, he couldn’t contact the headquarters using an encrypted snail.

Therefore, the call he made just before the destruction of the Lulusia Kingdom was after he set sail to the Kamabakka Queendom. The Lulusians, who were onboard the ship, helplessly watched their home get blown up to bits as they had no choice but to make their way to the Kamabakka Queendom.

