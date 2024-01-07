One Piece: Fan-favorite animator returns for Final Saga

One Piece fans are excited about their favorite animator returning for the Final Saga. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

As their journey in Wano ends, the Straw Hats set sail for new adventures on Egghead Island. It’s a futuristic island with countless wonders. However, more challenges lie ahead of them in the Egghead Island of One Piece.

The anime has entered its Final Saga for a while now, and today, it officially debuted the Egghead arc. Along with a new art style, opening, and ending, the series is ready for its most exciting arc so far. One Piece will even add extra segments at the end of the episode. It starts off with Robin and Chopper.

However, we will see more characters as time goes by. Additionally, a fan-favorite animator has just announced his return for the Final Saga. Delve deeper to find out more about this animator and their contribution to One Piece.

Which fan-favorite animator is returning in the Final Saga of One Piece?

According to Twitter user Pewpiece, Vincent Chansard, the animator of the Gear 5 debut episode, will return to the One Piece team for the Final Saga. Pewpiece shared: “Vincent Chansard has just revealed on a live podcast that he will be returning to work in-house with the One Piece team for a year soon !!”

For those who are unaware, Vincent Chandard is one of the key animators in One Piece Gear 5 debut (Episode 1071), Zoro vs King (Episode 1062), and 12 more Wano Saga episodes. He has also worked in three Gear 5 episodes. Apart from that, Vincent is also the animator of One Piece Film: Red, the highest-grossing One Piece movie.

He is extremely popular in the fandom for his fluid and fast-paced scenes. Vincent Chansard recently shared on Twitter: “Ishitani-san and Mori-san are both artists that are already very unique and really stand out on their own in this industry, but their combination is truly outstanding, as an animation and OP fan, it is a blessing to have them.”

In his tweet, he is talking about Megumi Ishitani and Masami Mori, who directed the latest Opening 26 of One Piece. Here’s how fans are reacting to Vincent joining the One Piece team for a full year as an in-house animator.

One fan shared: “According to Pewpiece, Vincent Chansard will soon return to Toei as a full-time animator until 2025. This is huge news. Vincent is one of the best animators in the industry. My dream has come true.”

Another fan posted: “VincentChansard coming back for Egghead is amazing man. Egghead arc is in good hands.”

One user shared: “Vincent Chansard has just announced that he will return on One Piece we stay winning.”

