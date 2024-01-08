One Piece fans can’t get over Luffy’s new anime design

One Piece has revealed Luffy’s new anime design in the Egghead arc, and fans can’t stop gushing over him. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece finally debuted the highly-anticipated Egghead arc this weekend, and fans are absolutely fascinated with the new art style. Different from the detailed Wano Saga, the Egghead arc has a much softer look.

Since Egghead is the first arc of the Final Saga, it’s considerably more significant than any arc we’ve watched so far. Not to mention, the amount of mysteries that unravel in this arc is astounding. The recent episode features the new character design of the Straw Hats.

As such, the adorable Shonen protagonist is getting more attention than ever with his new anime design in the new One Piece arc. Delve deeper to find out how fans are reacting to Luffy’s new anime design in One Piece.

One Pieces fans are gushing over Luffy’s new anime design

Toei Animation

Luffy has taken over social media by storm even before the Egghead debut, and it doesn’t seem to be dying down. He already has a reputation for being one of the most adorable Shonen protagonists out there. However, the new design is even more intriguing.

As shown in the opening, the Egghead arc will also feature Luffy using his Gear 5 form again, and considering the new art; it will probably be even better than before. However, unlike the softer look of the new art style, the new arc is far more intense than the story has ever been. Although the opening has dropped several hints, there are going to be far more shocking moments in the upcoming episodes.

One fan shared: “This new eye-catcher took me by surprise, it’s absolutely adorable how its animated, I couldn’t believe the amount of new Luffy content that dropped today, it feels like Easter, my Birthday, Christmas, New Years all at once.”

Another fan posted: “Egghead Luffy is so cute. They maximized his silly skrunkly traits.”

One fan posted about Luffy’s Gear 5 look in the new opening: “Can’t stop thinking about this Opening, Gear5 Luffy looks so goated with this art style omg.”

One user also shared: “Egghead is truly a feast for Luffy-lovers… He has returned to the ways of creature but he’s extra adorable now!!!!!”

