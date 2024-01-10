Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters anime gets a release date

The highly-anticipated anime adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s Monsters finally has an official release date. Here’s everything you need to know.

One Piece’s Eiichiro Oda released a series of one-shots before the official release of the manga. These were later compiled in the “Wanted!” volume featuring five side stories. One of those stories follows the legendary swordsman Ryuma. He lived around 400 years ago, whose legend is still popular in the land of Wano.

The anime adaptation of this one-shot is directed by Sunghoo Park, the director of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1. Director Sunghoo Park establishes E&H Production, the studio behind Monsters anime. Following his work in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sunghoo Park is famous for his attention to detail.

Titled “Monsters: 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation,” it is an original net animation that was announced in July 2023.

The Monsters anime will premiere on January 21, 2024.

According to Twitter user Pewpiece, the anime adaptation will be a 25-minute-long episode. It will be available to stream on Netflix and Prime Video.

What is the Monsters anime about?

For those unaware, the Monsters anime is a canon story following the events from 400 years when history was made in Wano. One Piece fans will finally find out the legend behind Ryuma slaying a dragon. Based on Eiichiro Oda’s one-shot, the Monsters anime will adapt Shimotsuki Ryuma’s backstory and his legend.

One Piece’s Thriller Bark arc introduced this legendary swordsman from Wano. He is Roronoa Zoro’s ancestor, who is believed to have slayed a dragon. In SBS Volume 247, Eiichiro Oda says: “Despite being a zombie, the character appearing in Chapter 450 is indeed Ryuma.

“The samurai protagonist of the MONSTERS short story. In the world of One Piece, however, he is a legendary warrior who has already passed away due to illness and etched his name in history.”

