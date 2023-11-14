One Piece Episode 1084 to feature an anime-only scene

Whenever an anime teases an original scene, no fan can keep hold of their excitement, especially the ones who are familiar with every tiny detail of the source material. As per a recent leak, the upcoming episode of One Piece will feature an anime-only scene, and here’s everything you should know about it.

After four years, One Piece bid farewell to Wano Arc in Episode 1083. Now, every fan awaits the debut of the Eggland Arc, as it will bring the genius scientist Vegapunk back into the picture. However, that is not going to happen until Episode 1085.

In the 1083rd episode of the popular anime series, we saw several significant characters moving on after the intense battle in Wano. So, we expect the next episode, which will be released this weekend, will continue the transition from Wano to Eggland.

It’s evident that the 1084th episode of One Piece will be nothing short of spectacular, but the news of an anime-only scene is definitely adding to the excitement.

One Piece Episode 1084 will have a surprise for Zoro fans

From a recent leak on social media, we learned that One Piece Episode 1084 will feature a scene that is nowhere in the pages of the manga. It will incorporate the green-haired swordsman Zoro and Hiyori.

Nothing more is known about the scene except that our beloved Zoro is getting an anime-only scene; for now, this is enough to make us go crazy for the upcoming episode.

Fans have already started talking about the scene’s subject, and X/Twitter is flooded with several speculations. However, it’s hard to predict what this scene will feature and how impactful it’ll be for the fans.

A significant part of the fandom wanted the Wano Arc to allow Zoro to get a weighted role, so they wanted to see him going to Ryuma’s grave and get some worthy dialogue that could at least give him the limelight he deserves. That didn’t happen for some reason, but fortunately, Zoro fans can expect something else in the next episode.

Besides the anime-only scene, the forthcoming episode will reveal some secrets of the Cross Guild organization and how Buggy relates to it. We can also expect the main characters to proceed toward their next adventure and several key characters to get left behind.

Do not miss to watch One Piece Episode 1084 on Crunchyroll on November 19, 2023.

