One Piece: The complete incident of God Valley explained

One Piece manga recently revealed the truth behind the God Valley Incident from 38 years ago – so here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece develops its expansive world-building through backstories involving certain incidents that had some impact on the world. Whether it is the tragedy of Ohara, the massacre of Flevance, or even the adventures of Kozuki Oden, all these are covered in flashbacks.

Similarly, an important incident in God Valley is mentioned during the “Wano Country Saga.” While the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance is fighting to take down Kaido and liberate Wano, the Marines are doing the best they can to learn more about the world.

Former Fleet Admiral Sengoku decides to teach the young recruits about the incident of God Valley that no one from the new generation seems to know. However, Eiichiro Oda finally unveils the truth behind the incident in Kuma’s past. Here’s what really took place on the island all those years ago.

What is the incident that took place in God Valley?

Thirty-eight years ago, the Marines and Roger Pirates joined forces to take down the notorious pirate Rocks D. Xebec and his crew. While the captain of Roger Pirates was Gol D. Roger, the Marines were led by Monkey D. Garp.

Because of a Native Hunting Competition, several slaves and the Celestial Dragons were present at God Valley when the incident took place. The competition is an island-wide Manhunt where the slaughter of the resident population is translated to points, leading to victory for the top score.

It takes place every three years in islands that are not affiliated with the World Government. Once the tournament is complete, the government forcefully claims regardless of the ruler’s objections. The event is always kept a secret from the general public, but Ginny, a slave, managed to leak it to the outside world with the Rocks Pirates picking up her transmission and moving towards the island.

They wanted to retrieve a certain treasure that the World Nobles stole from the island of Hachinosu. Roger and Garp came to the island after learning about the Rocks Pirates. Additionally, the members of the Holy Knights were there to take part in the competition, and they protected the World Nobles during the fight.

Taking advantage of the fight, Ivankov and Kuma stole the devil fruits that were meant to be prizes of the tournament. The alliance between Roger and Garp finally defeated the Rocks Pirates.

What is the aftermath of the incident?

Soon after the incident, paired with Garp’s previous achievements, he gained the title of “Hero of the Marines.” Several times, Garp was asked to be an Admiral, but he refused the offer because of his hatred for Celestial Dragons.

Xebec’s plan to oust the world nobles to become the ruler of the world, as well as his secret name, “D,” was hidden from the world. Only a few Marines, mostly the veterans, knew of this and Roger’s involvement in the incident.

Soon after the incident, the island vanished without a trace, no longer showing up on world maps. Furthermore, the remaining members of the Rocks Pirates began forming their own crews and made a name for themselves.

Whitebeard, Kaido, Big Mom, and Shiki became known as one of the mysterious pirates of the era. Additionally, Roger and his crew found a baby Shanks in a treasure chest and took him in. Among the slaves and civilians who were on the island, 500 of them escaped, including Ivankov, Ginny, and Kuma, thanks to the latter’s newly acquired Devil Fruit power.

