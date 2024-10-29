Shueisha pranks One Piece fans with free manga volume

Shueisha has duped fans with a website that seemingly allows fans to read the new One Piece manga volume for free – but it was just a prank.

One Piece‘s manga will soon release Volume 110, set to include some of the most shocking moments in the series to date, coming after Vegapunk’s message revealed countless secrets and sparked a fire in the New World.

The genius scientist reveals several secrets about the Void Century and Joyboy. Not only that, but Marines and pirates are more eager than ever to look for the One Piece treasure after finding out that the one who obtains it will gain incredible power.

Artur – Library of Ohara wrote, “Shueisha has released a website where you can read the latest One Piece volume completely for free, but the link only leads to this page.”

The message reads, “The page you are looking for cannot be found. The page you are trying to access has been deleted by the World Government because it may disrupt world peace.”

When you open the website, it will show a few pages from Chapter 1113 before showing the “404” message. Chapter 1113 included Vegapunk’s message, as he confirmed his death and revealed that the world would sink into the ocean.

Reacting to the website, one fan joked, “Not the World Government lmao. Imu and the Gorosei are definitely behind this.”

“I can access it for a while, going through a few pages & suddenly panels start to disappear. Then, the same page you shared is displayed. Kinda awesome. Showing how media silencing works in the real world too,” another explained.

“I tried to hack it once. The next day, dozens of warships ship ready to Buster call the city I live. HELP,” a third one joked.

One Piece Volume 110 will be released in Japan on November 1, 2024. It will include Chapters 1111 to 1121.

One Piece’s manga has finally concluded its Egghead Incident Arc, so check out what’s happening in Land of the Gods Arc. Also, have a look at our guide on Fish-Man Island remake for updates on the new anime project.