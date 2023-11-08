One Piece: Eiichiro Oda apologizes for Chapter 1098

One Piece Chapter 1098 will continue with Kuma’s flashback, but mangaka Eiichiro Oda apologizes for the chapter. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

One Piece manga entered its Final Saga last year, and since then, the Egghead Island arc has sidelined Luffy’s adventures several times. This time, while the Straw Hats were busy fighting Admiral Kizaru and Saint Jaygarcia Saturn, the manga enters Kuma’s flashback.

We see his tragic life since his birth, his struggles as a slave, and how he joined the Revolutionary Army. The flashback is still continuing in the manga, so we might see his life with Bonney and the reason he became a Pacifista.

One Piece Chapter 1098 is all set to release this weekend, but Eiichiro Oda feels it's necessary to apologize for it.

Why Eiichiro Oda apologized for One Piece Chapter 1098

One Piece leaker shares a translation of Eiichiro Oda’s message about Chapter 1098, “I couldn’t finish drawing in time. Sorry.”

The leaker also adds his comment about the chapter in the same tweet. He says, “The chapter is 100% readable; it has all the vignettes and texts, but there are some pages that are not 100% drawn. Some vignettes only have the sketch prior to the final drawing (sketches with quite a lot of detail, not like the ones Togashi does in Hunter x Hunter).

“Others have parts of the drawing that are 100% finished, but other parts are sketches, others do not have the shading patterns, some background… It’s a very strange feeling when I see it. Obviously, the perfect version will be published in Volume 108. They are not going to leave it like that.”

Eiichiro Oda is also taking a break from the manga next week, so One Piece Chapter 1099 has been delayed. The author’s busy schedule is no secret in the fandom, especially with so much happening in One Piece these past few months.

2023 has been an incredible year for One Piece, with the Gear 5 anime adaptation, Netflix’s live-action series, and the manga unraveling several mysteries in the Final Saga. Additionally, the fact that Chapter 1097 only has 13 pages and Chapter 1098 only has 15 pages confirms the author’s busy schedule.

