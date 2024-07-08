One Piece anime remake getting major announcement in August

WIT Studio has yet to share any updates about the One Piece anime remake, but a leaker reports there will be a major announcement in August.

Jump Festa 2024, which was held in December 2023, confirmed WIT Studio’s upcoming One Piece anime remake. The remake will follow Luffy’s journey from the beginning as he leaves home in search of the treasure ‘One Piece’. Along the way, he gathers a formidable crew and sets out to the Grand Line.

On July 2, 2024, WIT Studio president and co-founder George Wada addressed the two major issues they want to fix: the number of high episodes and the 4:3 format in the earlier episodes. It’s been a few months since WIT Studio announced the anime remake, and fans have been eagerly awaiting any updates.

One Piece leaker states WIT Studio will share news about the remake during the One Piece Day 2024, which will be held on August 10 and 11.

While the studio doesn’t clarify their announcement, the leaker lists all the possibilities. According to them, we’ll get one or more of the following: A teaser or trailer along with the release date; Character designs and voice actor announcements; Details about the project, including the number of episodes and the team involved.

Fans are also speculating that the remake will have new Japanese voice actors. One fan shares, “I can’t wait to watch this, but I have a feeling fans are going to feel some way with different voice actors. It’ll probably be surreal. I hope they nail it.”

“Everybody complaining about new VAs is forgetting that this remake will be running at the same time as Toei’s adaptation. Of course, that means the production can’t be very similar to the original (voice castings included). Otherwise, there’s isn’t a point to watching the remake,” states another.

