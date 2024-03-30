One Piece fans reveal their biggest hopes for the upcoming reboot

With the One Piece reboot promised sometime in the future, fans are revealing their biggest hopes for the upcoming project.

The already immense popularity of One Piece is about to grow as the anime show is getting a reboot. The announcement for the reboot was made back in December 2023 at Jump Festa 2024. There it was revealed that the new One Piece would focus on the East Blue Arc.

The reboot, officially titled The One Piece, will be made by the joint venture of Netflix, Fuji Television Network, Toei Animation, and Shueisha. It will be animated by Wit Studio and stream exclusively on Netflix.

Though the announcement of the One Piece reboot had fans hyped, there has been no release window or any further information on the project yet. However, that doesn’t stop fans from expressing what they want to see in the reboot anime.

On thee One Piece subreddit, users reveal their hopes for the upcoming reboot. Some of the comments from them range from having a faster pace to animating the cover stories from the manga.

“I mean it would only be smart to recast the voice actors, the current actors aren’t getting any younger. I’m open to new everything. As long as the pacing is fixed I think it’ll be a huge hit,” writes one user.

“If Oda supervised I wouldn’t mind actual changes too, considering how limiting the manga is with weekly schedules, there’s probably a lot of little things Oda could tweak for better flow. Kinda like how the live action show, everyone at Roger’s execution initially, but in the manga you learn in flashbacks hundreds of chapters apart,” is the opinion of another fan.

“The only thing I desparately want is for them to have short outro segments on episodes covering the cover stories,” writes another user.

The reboot, The One Piece, has a lot of hopes placed on it with fans eagerly waiting.