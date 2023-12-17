One Piece anime gets a remake from WIT Studio and Netflix

Toei Animations’ One Piece anime has been widely regarded as the “Greatest Of All Time,” and now at Jump Festa 2024, they have shocked fans with the official announcement that a remake is coming.

One Piece original anime is entering its final saga with the Egghead Island Arc on January 7, 2024. While fans were already excited to see the trailers and key visuals of the upcoming story arc, the creators have given them another interesting yet unexpected surprise.

Jump Festa 2024 has been unbelievable, where it has revealed a plethora of surprises for the anime community. From the Chainsaw Man movie announcement to the release date revelation for My Hero Academia Season 7, the event came with an array of groundbreaking news for fans to get excited about.

However, the announcement nobody saw coming was definitely the One Piece remake from Netflix.

One Piece receives an anime remake from WIT Studio

The final moments of Jump Festa 2024’s second day featured one of the most significant announcements for One Piece fans. During the event, Netflix confirmed that a One Piece anime remake is in production. What’s interesting is that it’s been handled by the fantastic team at WIT Studio.

For the unacquainted, it’s the same studio that worked on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan and Season 1 of Vinland Saga. The studio is well-regarded for its exceptional 2D animation. So, it’s no wonder why fans are going bonkers for seeing the WIT Studio’s version of One Piece.

Apart from the announcement, the event gave us the first trailer, revealing that the remake will be titled The One Piece, and it will start with the East Blue Arc. Moreover, in the trailer, we get a glimpse of an animator who is seen working on the remake’s artwork.

Even though this is surely a jaw-droppingly amazing announcement, there’s no release window for the upcoming project. We also don’t know if the remake will feature the original cast or if it will go with different voice actors. Regardless, the announcement for the remake alone will take some time for the community to digest. So, Netflix is still tight-lipped on more information about the project. But we will hopefully get our answers soon.

