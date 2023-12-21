What to expect from Netflix’s One Piece remake

The news is out that One Piece is getting a remake by WIT Studio. But what will it look like and how will it differ from the original?

Netflix shocked everyone when it announced its new One Piece remake in collaboration with Wit Studio during Jump Festa 2024.

Netflix is no stranger to making remakes. However, this one came as a surprise due to the fact that the One Piece original anime is already airing. It’s resulted in divide among fans, with some praising the move and others expressing concern for the fate of the original series.

Regardless of where you stand, you’re probably wondering what you can expect from the Netflix One Piece remake. So, let’s dive in.

What will Netflix’s One Piece series adapt?

Titled The One Piece, Netflix and WIT Studio’s remake will adapt the East Blue Saga. Or, in other words, it will start right at the beginning of Luffy’s adventures.

The East Blue Saga is one of the most important parts of One Piece, as it serves as an introduction into Luffy’s world and introduces us to key crew members.

So far, only the East Blue Saga adaptation has been announced. However, if the series does well, we can expect the remake to cover more arcs in the story.

Will pacing be addressed?

One of fans’ biggest complaints about the original One Piece is the pacing. With filler episodes and unnecessary content, some fans find watching the series from start to end (if you even have time for that) to be unnecessarily frustrating.

To combat this, WIT Studio and Netflix have decided to remove most of the filler content from its remake. This should make it easier for a young audience to become immersed in the world of One Piece. And therefore, ensure that it will be enjoyed for generations to come.

What type of animation will it have?

One Piece is one of the oldest anime still running. Back when it aired in 1999, it won fans over with its colorful animation, slapstick comedy, and fun characters, which were common for the time. If you can’t remember what the first episodes looked like, you can check out a taster below:

However, times have moved on and animation has changed, for better or for worse. With many of us now accustomed to much higher quality animation, WIT Studio has pledged to remake One Piece in a way that fits in with modern styles.

Since WIT Studio, known for Attack on Titan, Vinland Saga, and Spy x Family, is well-established in the anime world, we can expect that the animation will not disappoint.

The One Piece and the manga

One Piece is one of the most recognized manga series in the world. And, as a result, Eiichiro Oda is one of the most beloved mangakas.

In the same way that Netflix’s One Piece live-action consulted Oda as an executive producer, resulting in one of the best live-action remakes of all time, it can be expected that Oda will return to aid their adaptation, and ensure that it honors the manga.

Take a look at the official announcement from Netflix below:

Regardless of where you stand in the Netflix One Piece remake debate, one thing is abundantly clear: The One Piece will serve as the perfect entry point for potential fans of the series to jump in at the beginning, ensuring that it’s just as loved for years to come.

