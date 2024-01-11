Why isn’t there One Piece Chapter 1104 this week?

One Piece ends its latest chapter with a major cliffhanger, but Chapter 1104 isn’t out yet. Here’s why it has been delayed.

One Piece’s Egghead arc is the most shocking arc of the series, with countless mysteries unraveling and constant POV changes. The story is taking a dark turn with the entire world being in chaos. The manga features Kuma’s heartwrenching backstory and his connection with Jewelry Bonney.

Following Saturn’s unexpected arrival in Egghead, the story suddenly reveals Kuma’s shocking backstory as he struggles basically his entire life. After adopting Bonney, he finds out about her illness and is ready to do anything to save her.

Saint Jaygarcia Saturn takes advantage of Kuma’s desperation and forces the latter to sacrifice himself in exchange for Bonney’s cure. However, the recent chapter ends with a major cliffhanger with Kuma suddenly arriving in Egghead.

Why One Piece Chapter 1104 is delayed

Because of the Shonen Jump break, One Piece Chapter 1104 will be released on January 21 at 12am JST. The previous chapter was released on Friday, January 5, instead of Sunday. The chapter was out after Shonen Jump’s Christmas holiday.

After this, the publication takes another break for the New Year holiday. It’s not just One Piece; all the ongoing Weekly Shonen Jump series, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, My Hero Academia, and more are following the same schedule.

What’s happening in the One Piece manga?

As Kuma’s heartbreaking backstory ends, the manga shifts its focus to the dire situation in Egghead. In Chapter 1103, a brief flashback features Bonney finding out about everything her father has been through. Vegapunk feels guilty for breaking his promise to Kuma, while Bonney apologizes for blaming him. She now knows Vegapunk never intended to harm Kuma.

Back to the present, Saturn is still holding Bonney high in the air and crushing her with his massive hands. Saturn declares that Kuma is dead as Bonney swears to kill him. She uses “Distorted Future,” which the elder realizes is similar to Nika’s powers.

Bonney’s attacks don’t work against the elder’s overwhelming power. As Saturn orders the Marines to shoot her while still keeping her captive, Kuma suddenly arrives to save her. Even after getting rescued by the Revolutionary Army, Kuma goes to Mary Geoise to look for someone.

Since his goal wasn’t accomplished, he left the place and headed elsewhere. It turns out that Kuma has been looking for his daughter all along, even after losing consciousness. The chapter ends as soon as Kuma arrives, so it’s likely that One Piece Chapter 1104 will feature Kuma and Saturn facing off against one another.

