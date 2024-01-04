One Piece Chapter 1104: Release date & time

The Egghead Island arc continues with edge-of-your-seat action and emotional moments for One Piece fans to both cheer and cry over. It’s been a while since the last one, so Chapter 1104 has much to live up to.

One Piece‘s Egghead Island Arc hasn’t missed with hit after hit of quality One Piece action, from breaking away from the almost period-piece that was the Wano Arc to a sci-fi adventure setting, to the tear-inducing backstory of the mysterious Bartholomew Kuma.

Article continues after ad

We’re all excited for the next entry, but the questions remain. Will the second chapter of 2024 continue the emotional streak? How are Luffy and his friends getting out of this one? And, of course, When will the next chapter be released? Fair warning, spoilers ahead.

Article continues after ad

Sorry to say all Straw Hat fans will need to wait a little longer for the next chapter due to a current break. One Piece Chapter 1104 is due to release on January 17, 2024, exact time is yet to be confirmed.

Article continues after ad

The previous One Piece chapter released on January 6 at the following times:

12am Japan Standard Time

7am Pacific Standard Time

10 am Easter Standard Time

3pm Greenwich Mean Time

4pm Central European Time

8:30pm Indian Standard Time

11pm Philippine Standard Time

1:30am Australia Central Time (January 6)

Though unconfirmed, this gives us a good idea of what time the next chapter will release.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Quick recap of One Piece Chapter 1103

We left the crew at a striking breath-holding moment in Chapter 1103 with Bartholomew Kuma storming onto the scene, saving his daughter Jewelry Bonney from Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. Even the mysterious Dragon makes an appearance concerned for his former revolutionary ally.

Article continues after ad

As Saturn declares to Bonney that her father, Kuma, is genuinely dead with no sense of individuality left due to his deal with the World Government and Doctor Vegapunk, Luffy mysteriously gets a much-needed food drop as the Navy Admiral Kizaru suspiciously sits and watches the situation unfold.

Article continues after ad

Saturn mocks Bonney for her struggles and aims for the killing blow as Kuma saves his beloved daughter. Kuma winds up what will surely be one of the most satisfying punches in the entire One Piece series since Luffy punched that Celestial Dragon on Sabaody Archipelago or his one hit K.O on Bellamy on Jaya.

Article continues after ad

That’s all the information we have on One Piece Chapter 1104’s release date so far, we’re all excited to see where Egghead Island is heading. In the meantime fans of the One Piece anime will want a look at the new animation style coming with the Egghead Island arc and collectors will want to know about great deals on One Piece figures.

Article continues after ad

Check out the rest of our anime coverage here.