Naruto fans prepare for new wave of Shippuden Funko Pops

A new wave of Naruto Shippuden Funko Pops has been unveiled. The new releases will include an exclusive Sasori Pop!, alongside fan favorites like Choji, Hidan, Kakuzu, Sai, and more.

Funko has unveiled its latest lineup of Naruto Shippuden Pop! vinyl figures, set to launch very soon, much to the delight of anime fans. The new wave features a mix of main characters and villains from the iconic series.

The new lineup isn’t available for pre-order just yet, but you’ll be able to grab them as soon as they go live at the link below.

Exclusive Sasori Funko Pop!

The first up is an exclusive Pop! of Sasori, the cunning puppet master of the Akatsuki. His figure depicts Sasori in battle-ready mode, equipped to showcase his chakra threads. The approximately 4-inch Sasori Funko Pop! makes a great addition to complete any Naruto Funko set.

Choji Akimichi Funko Pop!

Also joining the lineup is a standard Pop! of fan-favorite Choji Akimichi, known for his kind heart and fierce loyalty in combat. Choji’s 4.53-inch figure highlights his flowing hair and red jacket, with one of his fists ready with the clan’s size-shifting Jutsu as needed to protect his allies.

Hidan Funko Pop!

On the more sinister side, a Funko Pop! rendition of the immortal Hidan will enable fans to collect one of Naruto’s most notable rogues. His figure captures Hidan’s signature triple-bladed scythe, ready to summon chaos. On Top of that Hidan Pop! is an additional “chase” edition, with a 1 in 6 chance of getting the rarer chase figure featuring his masked look.

Kakuzu Funko Pop!

In the same villainous vein, Kakuzu is receiving his own Funko Pop! treatment, depicting the Akatsuki member’s creepy stitches and menacing eyes.

Sai Funko Pop!

Also joining the lineup is a vinyl figure of Sai, ready to showcase his artistic ninja skills and Super Beast Scroll drawings.

Konan Funko Pop!

The Akatsuki kunoichi Konan also gets a Pop! highlighting her origami-inspired abilities, captured mid-flight with paper wings spread.

Shino Aburame Funko Pop!

Fan-favorite Shino Aburame utilizes his signature insect-based techniques in this brand-new Pop! design fit for any Naruto fan’s collection. The hooded jacket conceals his strategic gaze.

Ino Yamanaka Funko Pop!

Last but not least, the mind-controlling Ino Yamanaka channels her psychic prowess in kunoichi form as part of this exciting new Funko Pop! announcement.

Pre-order links and exact release dates for these upcoming Naruto Shippuden Funko Pops are still TBA, but fans can sign up for release notifications on Funko’s official site in the meantime. Whether training to become Hokage or purveying in powerful puppet techniques, these Naruto Pop figures are must-haves for any fan. Believe it!

