Naruto is one of the strongest ninja in the “shinobi” world (as well as the anime world). However, there are five ninja out there who could take him on.

Naruto Uzumaki is one of the most recognizable characters in all of anime. And, as a trained shinobi and the Nine-Tails Jinchuriki, he’s one of the strongest ninjas of all time.

But are there any out there who can beat him? Although Naruto mastered the art of the ninja and has conquered a number of powerful enemies in his universe, we’ve thought of several other anime ninja who can take him on.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

From an ogre with exceptional powers to an immortal warrior, here are our top five picks.

Which 5 anime ninjas could beat Naruto?

Many anime ninja are cocky enough to think that they could defeat Naruto. However, you’ll be glad to know that we (and almost everyone else) don’t think many could. So, is there anyone who can actually beat him?

5. One Punch Man’s Flashy Flash

Crunchyroll

First up is One Punch Man’s Flashy Flash. Flashy Flash is the fastest ninja in the One Punch Man universe. As an S-Class hero, he’s know for his extraordinary speed, sword skills and his ability to battle any foe.

Article continues after ad

Why do we think he can beat Naruto? Numerous debates have revolved around Naruto’s top speed for years. Naruto is definitely capable of moving at the speed of light, as we’ve seen him do this regularly. However, there is some debate around how often he is capable of performing such feats, which is why we think that One Punch Man’s Flashy Flash could take him on in a fight.

Article continues after ad

4. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s Souei

Crunchyroll

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s Souei, an ogre trained in ninja arts, is a force to be reckoned with.

Article continues after ad

Just like Flashy Flash, he is capable of moving incredibly fast with his reaction speed classified as Massively FTL+, which means he’s capable of moving 10 times the speed of light. While Naruto is a formidable warrior, anyone who’s watch the franchise will know that Naruto isn’t quite capable of moving at any of those speeds, which means he’d struggle to counter any of Souei’s attacks.

3. One Punch Man’s Speed O’ Sound Sonic

Crunchyroll

Another One Punch Man character entry comes in at number 3 on this list. Recurring villain and anti-hero, Speed O’ Sound Sonic is a controversial choice and a slightly more even match for Naruto. However, we think he could just about beat him in a fight.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Naruto is a better ninja in almost every way. He’s stronger, tougher and has immense battle practise. However, just like the entries before him, Sonic has an immense amount of speed and reflexes. He’s trained in ninjutsu, uses a variety of deadly weapons, can create multiple versions of himself to confuse his attacker, and we’ve watched him decapitate a legion of human fighters in a matter of moments.

Yes, Naruto is also extremely fast, a fantastic fighter and definitely wiser than Sonic. However, we think Speed O’ Sound Sonic could just about take him on.

Article continues after ad

2. Naruto’s Kaguya

Crunchyroll

Our next entry on this list is an obvious choice. After all, we’ve seen Naruto’s Team 7 struggle to take her on.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Multiple debates have been spawned online about whether Naruto at the height of his ability could beat Kaguya one on one. However, we’re not sure why because the answer is clear. As an immortal celestial being and the original wielder of chakra, Kaguya is the most powerful character in Naruto’s universe and easily capable of beating Naruto in a one on one fight.

Article continues after ad

1. Gintama’s Utsuro

Crunchyroll

Utsuro, from Gintama, is an immortal ninja who is known for being a phenomenal fighter.

Set in a sci-fi version of feudal Japan, Gintama is filled with ninjas and aliens, and Utsuro is easily the strongest of them all. Estimated to be almost 1,000 years old, not only does he possess impossibly strong fighting skills (honed over centuries of fighting and dying), he also possesses rapid regenerative healing abilities as well. In other words, he’ll always be able to beat Naruto because he will never die.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So there you have it. Here’s our list of five anime ninjas that could give Naruto a run for his money in a one-on-one fight. Whether you agree or not, the ongoing debates in the anime community make it clear that reaching a consensus won’t be easy. Still, we bet you’ll agree with at least some of our choices.

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world. Connect to a location anywhere in the US. Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica. Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched.

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan. Or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other anime coverage here.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.