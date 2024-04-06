My Hero Academia: You’re Next trailer has fans saying the same thing

Not only do we have a new season of My Hero Academia about to premiere, but a film arrives this summer, too. My Hero Academia: You’re Next is due in July, though the new trailer isn’t inspiring much confidence in the fanbase.

Details on My Hero Academia: You’re Next are gradually seeping through as the anime movie‘s promotion heats up. Studio Bones is in a tricky position, because revealing too much might spoil the anime show, but you still want want people to be excited for both.

Therefore, the film still seems relatively vague. We know Deku and Class 1-A will tackle a new baddie and some sort of mystery involving an alien ship, but what exactly that means remains to be seen.

We just learned the name of the new antagonist thanks to the trailer. The All Might doppelganger is known as Dark Might, and people are amused, but in the wrong way.

Numerous memes have been posted, featuring images and gifs of people looking embarrassed or trying to hold back laughter. I can see their point — it’s a bit on the nose as a name and concept, telling you everything you need to know about the character.

“Ngl it sounds silly,” a user on Reddit states. That said, there’s one moment in the clip that does make Dark Might enticing, and that’s Deku’s Danger Sense spiking. Much like Spider-Sense, Deku can detect danger around, and it varies by severity. Something that causes that much of a stir in Deku’s senses must be dangerous.

We’ll start finding out in July, when You’re Next opens in Japan. Keep an eye out for our signal on an international release date. Check out our guide to Demon Slayer Season 4 for everything you need to know on that in the meantime.