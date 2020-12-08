Logo
My Hero Academia cosplayer disintegrates her rivals as Tomura Shigaraki

Published: 8/Dec/2020 6:45

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Cosplay
Instagram: @ashxeiji / Viz Media

Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is mostly about the heroes, but the villains are equally important, especially their leader, Tomura Shigaraki, and a talented cosplayer paid her respects by bringing him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia is filled with all kinds of different heroes and villains. However, it’s hard to find one creepier than the main antagonist and leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki.

In many ways, he’s the perfect villain. He has a malicious and twisted personality, he won’t hesitate to do unthinkable acts like murdering innocent people, and his primary goal is to rattle society to its core.

My Hero Academia Tomura Shigaraki Cosplay
Viz Media
Tomura Shigaraki is the main antagonist in My Hero Academia.

Interestingly, Tomura Shigaraki is a popular choice among cosplayers. Some sympathize with his troubled upbringing, while others simply think he’s a cool villain. Either way, a cosplayer named Anna wanted to bring him to life, and she nailed it.

“That weight in my heart is never gonna go away,” she said, referring to a quote. “It’s why I hate everything. Every living, breathing thing just rubs me the wrong way. So why not destroy it all? Why not destroy everything?”

 

A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s not too hard to find clothes similar to the ones Tomura Shigaraki wears. Anna slipped into a black hoodie, jacket, and pants, and they look great. However, it’s much harder to replicate the hair, scars, and bruises, and she hit the ball right out of the park.

Anna also rounded off her cosplay with a perfect model of a disembodied hand. Tomura Shigaraki carries fourteen of them in total and sometimes has them holding on to a different part of his body. She posed with it attached to her face in a second picture.

 

A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

Anna struck another ominous pose while sitting in what looks like a mysterious stone window surrounded by vines. It provides a different perspective on her cosplay from further back, and she looks ridiculously cool.

It highlights how much attention to detail she put in the scars on her lip and under her eyes. They’re still noticeable in darker lighting without needing a close-up. The skull adds to the overall creepy vibe too. “Every story needs its hero and its villain,” she said.

 

A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s nice to see My Hero Academia’s villains get some love from talented cosplayers like Anna. They might be less likable than heroes, but they’re still interesting and cool characters.

Hopefully, Anna’s brilliant re-creation of Tomura Shigaraki motivates others to follow suit and take a walk on the wild side.

CS:GO

Army National Guard CSGO Community Nights: How to enter & compete

Published: 13/Oct/2020 18:38 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 18:45

by Calum Patterson
US Army community nights

The US Army National Guard are running a series of CS:GO Community Nights and tournaments, all the way until December, with prizes up for grabs. Here’s how to get involved.

Army National Gaurd

 

Starting in October, the community nights will offer up 30,000 points, which can be redeemed for prizes.

For the duration of the three-month-long series, players can also register their teams for bi-weekly tournaments, which will be held on the National Guard’s organizer page.

So, if you want to compete in CS:GO, participate in the community nights, and earn some prizes along the way, here’s everything you need to know.

How to register for National Guard Community Nights

First, you’ll need to be a United States resident to participate. Make sure you are registered here, and then you can sign up for each event.

Every player will begin with 1000 points, and be awarded 10 points for a win, or be deducted 10 points for a loss. The player with the most points will walk away with 10,000 points, 2nd and 3rd get 5,000, and 4th through 7th 2,500 each.

Links for all the upcoming community nights can be found below. Each night will begin at 12pm PT / 3pm EST.

November

December

For the bi-weekly tournaments, starting on October 18, players will be ranked on their wins/losses throughout this period. The top players will proceed to the next stage of the tournament and will be rewarded with Points, from a pool of 30,000.

Missions

To make things interesting though, Missions will be in-play for all matches, as a way to earn extra points. For example, actions such as getting headshots, clutches, bomb defuses, nade kills and more will be rewarded.

You will be set a mission challenge, for example, get 3 clutches, and succeeding will earn points.