My Hero Academia cosplayer disintegrates her rivals as Tomura Shigaraki

My Hero Academia is mostly about the heroes, but the villains are equally important, especially their leader, Tomura Shigaraki, and a talented cosplayer paid her respects by bringing him to life with a female twist.

My Hero Academia is filled with all kinds of different heroes and villains. However, it’s hard to find one creepier than the main antagonist and leader of the League of Villains, Tomura Shigaraki.

In many ways, he’s the perfect villain. He has a malicious and twisted personality, he won’t hesitate to do unthinkable acts like murdering innocent people, and his primary goal is to rattle society to its core.

Interestingly, Tomura Shigaraki is a popular choice among cosplayers. Some sympathize with his troubled upbringing, while others simply think he’s a cool villain. Either way, a cosplayer named Anna wanted to bring him to life, and she nailed it.

“That weight in my heart is never gonna go away,” she said, referring to a quote. “It’s why I hate everything. Every living, breathing thing just rubs me the wrong way. So why not destroy it all? Why not destroy everything?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s not too hard to find clothes similar to the ones Tomura Shigaraki wears. Anna slipped into a black hoodie, jacket, and pants, and they look great. However, it’s much harder to replicate the hair, scars, and bruises, and she hit the ball right out of the park.

Anna also rounded off her cosplay with a perfect model of a disembodied hand. Tomura Shigaraki carries fourteen of them in total and sometimes has them holding on to a different part of his body. She posed with it attached to her face in a second picture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

Anna struck another ominous pose while sitting in what looks like a mysterious stone window surrounded by vines. It provides a different perspective on her cosplay from further back, and she looks ridiculously cool.

It highlights how much attention to detail she put in the scars on her lip and under her eyes. They’re still noticeable in darker lighting without needing a close-up. The skull adds to the overall creepy vibe too. “Every story needs its hero and its villain,” she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ännä (@ashxeiji)

It’s nice to see My Hero Academia’s villains get some love from talented cosplayers like Anna. They might be less likable than heroes, but they’re still interesting and cool characters.

Hopefully, Anna’s brilliant re-creation of Tomura Shigaraki motivates others to follow suit and take a walk on the wild side.