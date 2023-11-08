Kingdom Season 5: Release date, cast & more

Kingdom will soon return to our screens for Season – so, here’s everything we know so far about the historical action epic, from its release date to cast, crew, and more.

Kingdom, based on the popular manga by Yasuhisa Hara, won its place in the hearts of anime lovers ever since its first season dropped in 2012.

Over 10 years later and four seasons in, fans of this award-winning anime series have been waiting for to see what adventures the fifth season will hold. And that wait will soon be over.

From its official release date to the introduction of new characters, here is everything we know so far about Kingdom’s upcoming new season.

Kingdom Season 5 will premiere on January 6, 2024 on Crunchyroll with episodes airing on a weekly basis.

On September 25, 2023, Kingdom’s official Twitter account announced the official premiere date for the fifth season of the Warring States epic via a key visual showing the members of the Kan Ki army, including the Great General himself.

The first four seasons of the Kingdom TV anime are also available to stream on Crunchyroll, and the subsequent live action films are available on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Kingdom Season 5 plot

So, what’s Kingdom about? If you’re waiting for the fifth season, you most likely already know exactly what happened in the previous four. However, we’ll give you a quick summary anyway.

Based on the manga by Yasuhisa Hara, the historical series depicts the Warring States period of Ancient China (475 BCE to 221 BCE) and follows the lives of two orphan slave boys, Hyou and Shin.

The fifth season will adapt the manga starting from chapter 441 and depict the Koku You Campaign arc, featuring an epic battle between the Qin and Zhou armies. Fans will watch as Shin’s Hi Shin Unit is ambushed by Ryuu Tou, Lord of the City of Rigan and the General of the Zhao army in an attempt to gain strategic ground. But who will ultimately win the battle? Watch Season 5 to find out.

Kingdom cast and crew

Although much of the original cast will return for Kingdom Season 5, there will be several significant changes, including:

Masakazu Morita as Shin

Jun Fukuyama as Ei Sei

Rie Kugimiya as Karyo Ten

Youko Hikasa as Kyou Kai

Susumi Akagi as En

Kousuke Toriumi as Bihei

Although fans will be relieved to know that many of their favourite characters are returning:

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Li Xin

Hiroki Yasumoto as Ri Boku

Takehito Koyasu as Ou Sen

Masaki Terasoma as Mou Gou

Takaya Hashi as Hyou

Ayumu Murase as Shou Hei Kun

Takanori Hoshino as Sei Kyou

Daiki Yamashita as Mou Ten

Yoshimasa Hosoya as Ri Boku

Alongside several new voice actors:

Kentarou Itou as Kan Ki

Haruka Nagamine as Koku’ou

Kenji Nomura as Raido

Motoki Sakuma as Ma Ron/Mo Lun.

As well as this, the crew behind Kingdom Season 5 will be the same as the previous ones, ensuring that it will have a similar feel to the ones which lead it to become such a fan favorite.

Under Studio Pierrot and Studio Signpost, Kenichi Imaizumi, also known for Lost Song (2018), will return as director, Noboru Takagi as the series screenwriter, and Hiroyuki and Kohta Yamamoto as the music composers and Hisashi Abe as the character designer.

Is there a trailer for Kingdom Season 5?

In October 2024, a ten-second teaser trailer for Season 5 was released.

While fans wait for an official full-length trailer, they’ll have to make do with the teaser that features a gorgeous visual of Kan Ki (voiced by Kentaro Ito), the fifth member of the Six Great Generals of Qin and the leader of the Kan Ki army.

Praised for its historical accuracy, well-crafted characters, and epic animated battles, its no wonder that Kingdom has been hailed as the best war anime ever made.

Stay tuned for updates of all the latest news about Kingdom Season 5. As the premiere date draws closer, we’re sure more tantalizing details will be released.

