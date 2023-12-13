New Kingdom live-action movie drops release date & “super” teaser

Hit series Kingdom is getting a fourth live-action film. Let’s take a closer look at its newly released teaser.

A fourth live-action film based on Yasuhisa Hara’s manga Kingdom is in the works. With the third film ranking at number 1 over its opening weekend back in July 2023, the next instalment has some big shoes to fill.

Covering the manga’s Shi Ka arc and the Battle of Bayou, the new live-action film called Kingdom: Daishougun no Kikan (or Kingdom: The Return of the Great General) is set to release in Japan next year.

With the filming now finished, there’s been some exciting updates for the upcoming film. Here’s everything you need to know about it, including its release date and “super” teaser.

The fourth Kingdom live-action film will premiere on July 12, 2024 in Japan.

Production for the fourth film was announced during a greeting event for the third film back in September 12. Exactly three months later in December, the official website for the upcoming live-action film announced its opening date, alongside a 50-second teaser trailer and key visual with General Wang Qi holding a menacing guandao (a type of ancient pole weapon).

Kingdom’s 4th live-action plot

The new film will cover the manga’s Shi Ka arc and the Battle of Bayou – which is the first time we see Shin and Wang Qi stand on the battlefield together as they fend off an invasion by Zhao from the north.

This is the 6th story arc of the manga and spans chapters 108-173.

Cast, crew and production

Shinsuke Sato will reprise his role as director, following his work on all three previous films. Hara and Tsutomu Kuroiwa from the live-action Black Butler returned to write the script. And the main cast members will also return.

The official cast list is as follows:

Kento Yamazaki as Shin

Ryo Yoshizawa as Yin Zheng

Takao Osawa as Wang Qi

Kanna Hashimoto as He Liao Diao

Nana Seino as Kyo Kai

Hiroshi Tamaki as Sho Hei Kun

Koichi Sato as Lu Buwei

Anne Watanabe as Shi Ka

Kataoka Ainosuke as Fuu Ki

Koji Yamamoto as Zhao Zhuang

Yuki Yamada as Wan Ji

Eri Murakawa as Yu Ri

Hinako Sakurai as Dong Mei

Kingdom live-action’s “super” teaser

On December 12, the live-action film’s official website posted a 50-second teaser trailer, featuring adrenaline-inducing action scenes and high-stakes political moments. You can check it out below.

We currently don’t have an international release date for the upcoming live-action film. However, we’ll make sure to update you as soon as the information is announced.

